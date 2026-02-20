Falcons Set to Hire Assistant for Michael Penix Jr. and Quarterback Room

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have officially hired an assistant quarterbacks coach to serve under Alex Van Pelt in 2026. The franchise officially announced on Thursday that they are set to hire Wisconsin's wide receivers coach Jordan Reid, confirming a report that first came from Matt Zenitz .

While at Wisconsin, he played a role in developing Vinny Anthony, who finished with a team-high 391 yards. Aside from his leading receiver, the Badgers had Trech Kekahuna (211 yards), Jayden Ballard (150 yards), Chris Brooks Jr. (124 yards), and Eugene Hilton Jr. (91 yards).

The poor overall statistical performances in the wide receiver room had a lot to do with the struggles at the quarterback position, which was a bit of a revolving door. They deployed four different starters under center, with none managing to take hold.

Reid, who is originally from Lilburn, returns to Georgia after spending the 2025 season with the Badgers. Before his time at Wisconsin, he spent two seasons with Western Michigan (2023-24) and interned with the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings. While with the Broncos, wide receiver Kenneth Womack tallied 115 receptions for 1,236 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Reid will serve under Van Pelt, a veteran staffer who has been coaching in the NFL since 2006. Over the course of his career, Van Pelt has worked with several standout quarterbacks and offensive coaches. The list includes: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers, Sean McVay, Zac Taylor, and Mike McCarthy.

He will come to Atlanta and work with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in his first full-time stint in the NFL. Reid will look to help build a Falcons’ passing attack that finished No. 19 in total passing yards per game (207.2) and No. 18 in expected points added per pass (-0.06).

Penix showed some of the potential that scouts saw in him while he was leading the Washington Huskies to a College Football Playoff national championship appearance in 2024. In his time with the Falcons, he has thrown for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and an 85.8 quarterback rating over his 14 games played.

As the full-time starter in Atlanta last season, Penix had a bit of an up-and-down season. He threw for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions over nine starts (3-6 record).

Reid, who played for Ohio University, caught 133 passes for 1,667 yards and 12 touchdowns over his four years.