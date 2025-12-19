Falcons Set to Return Pivotal Player For Cardinals Matchup

FLOWERY BRANCH – After a four-week absence, wide receiver Drake London (knee) will make his long-awaited return to the Atlanta Falcons ’ offense in Week 16.

London had been healing from a PCL injury in his knee that had held him out since he picked it up late in the matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He had been a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but was held on Friday. That should not impact his ability to play on Sunday.

The star wideout will carry a ‘questionable’ injury designation into Sunday, but Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that he expects London will return to action. The wide receiver said on Thursday that he was trending towards playing in this game, but was waiting for the go-ahead from the medical and coaching staff.

"I want to get back out there as quickly as possible," London told the media Thursday. "But everything is going smoothly. I've been making good strides and leaps. That's all I can ask for."

London’s 810 receiving yards and six touchdowns still lead the team, despite having only appeared in nine games this season. Running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. have since surpassed him in total receptions during his prolonged absence.

Aside from London, there are a handful of other prominent players to keep an eye on heading into Week 16.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (foot) was a late addition to the injury report, and he did not practice on Friday. The rookie tallied a pair of sacks in Tampa, pushing his streak of games with a sack to six. Pearce leads all first-year pass rushers in sacks with eight.

Joining the pass rusher is another young defender who has enjoyed a breakout 2025 season. Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder) was added to the injury report on Thursday and did not practice again on Friday, bringing his Week 16 availability into question.

Dorlus missed the Falcons’ loss to the Seahawks in Week 14, but returned to action last Thursday against Tampa. He is second on the team in sacks with seven.

Both defenders will carry a ‘questionable’ designation into Sunday.

The Falcons also confirmed what was long expected on Friday by listing both cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle) and KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder) as ‘out.’ Neither had practiced this week.

Tight end Charlie Woerner, defensive lineman David Onyemata, left tackle Jake Matthews, linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive lineman LaCale London, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., cornerback Dee Alford, running back Bijan Robinson, and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro were all listed on the practice report, but not the list of players with an injury designation.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Drake London (knee)

Edge James Pearce Jr. (foot)

DL Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder)

DOUBTFUL

N/A

OUT