Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 15

TAMPA – The Atlanta Falcons are back in primetime on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 and facing off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons have little to nothing to play for down the stretch in 2025, but could always hit their division rivals where it hurts with a win.

Atlanta is guaranteed to finish below .500 and outside of the postseason, but a win over the Buccaneers could help stretch their prolonged slump to five losses in their last six games. Coming into this game, they are tied with the Carolina Panthers for the lead in the NFC South.

The Falcons will be without Drake London in this matchup, but they could be getting a handful of key players back for this game. On the other hand, Tampa Bay is set to get several massive contributors back for its offense.

Can the Falcons find a way to shock the Buccaneers on Thursday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 15 game.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 19.4 PPG (27th), 330.0 YPG (16th), 206.4 Passing YPG (18th), 123.6 Rushing YPG (12th), 26th in EPA/play

Falcons Defense: 24.1 PPG Allowed (20th), 322.5 YPG Allowed (14th), 191.5 Passing YPG Allowed (9th), 131.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (24th), 21st in EPA/play Allowed

Buccaneers Offense: 23.0 PPG (18th), 315.0 YPG (22nd), 199.8 Passing YPG (20), 135.8 Rushing YPG (12th), 22nd in EPA/play

Buccaneers Defense: 25.0 PPG Allowed (23rd), 338.4 YPG Allowed (21st), 237.8 Passing YPG Allowed (27th), 115.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (20th), 13th in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, Total

Spread

Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)

Falcons +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Buccaneers -225

Falcons +185

Total

OVER/UNDER 44.0 (-110)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: How to Watch

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa, FL

How to Watch (Stream): Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analysis), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Buccaneers Record: 7-6

Falcons Record: 4-9

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Injury Report

Buccaneers Injury Report

WR Mike Evans (collarbone) – QUES

WR Jalen McMillan (neck) – QUES

TE Cade Otton (knee) – DOUB

S Tykee Smith (neck/shoulder) – DOUB

S Rashad Wisdom (quad) – OUT

LB SirVocea Dennis (hip) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee) – QUES

Edge Jalon Walker (quad) – QUES