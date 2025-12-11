Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 15
In this story:
TAMPA – The Atlanta Falcons are back in primetime on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 and facing off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons have little to nothing to play for down the stretch in 2025, but could always hit their division rivals where it hurts with a win.
Atlanta is guaranteed to finish below .500 and outside of the postseason, but a win over the Buccaneers could help stretch their prolonged slump to five losses in their last six games. Coming into this game, they are tied with the Carolina Panthers for the lead in the NFC South.
The Falcons will be without Drake London in this matchup, but they could be getting a handful of key players back for this game. On the other hand, Tampa Bay is set to get several massive contributors back for its offense.
What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!
Can the Falcons find a way to shock the Buccaneers on Thursday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 15 game.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 19.4 PPG (27th), 330.0 YPG (16th), 206.4 Passing YPG (18th), 123.6 Rushing YPG (12th), 26th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 24.1 PPG Allowed (20th), 322.5 YPG Allowed (14th), 191.5 Passing YPG Allowed (9th), 131.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (24th), 21st in EPA/play Allowed
- Buccaneers Offense: 23.0 PPG (18th), 315.0 YPG (22nd), 199.8 Passing YPG (20), 135.8 Rushing YPG (12th), 22nd in EPA/play
- Buccaneers Defense: 25.0 PPG Allowed (23rd), 338.4 YPG Allowed (21st), 237.8 Passing YPG Allowed (27th), 115.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (20th), 13th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)
- Falcons +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -225
- Falcons +185
Total
- OVER/UNDER 44.0 (-110)
Falcons vs. Buccaneers: How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa, FL
- How to Watch (Stream): Prime Video
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analysis), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Buccaneers Record: 7-6
- Falcons Record: 4-9
Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Injury Report
Buccaneers Injury Report
- WR Mike Evans (collarbone) – QUES
- WR Jalen McMillan (neck) – QUES
- TE Cade Otton (knee) – DOUB
- S Tykee Smith (neck/shoulder) – DOUB
- S Rashad Wisdom (quad) – OUT
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hip) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee) – QUES
- Edge Jalon Walker (quad) – QUES
- DL Brandon Dorlus (groin) – QUES
- DL David Onyemata (foot) – QUES
- WR Drake London (knee) – OUT
Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.Follow gchapatl