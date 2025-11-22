Falcons vs. Saints Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 12
NEW ORLEANS – The Atlanta Falcons are down in enemy territory in Week 12, readying to play their bitter rivals on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints sit at 2-8, but they are actually coming off one of those rare wins, followed by a bye week.
The division rivals will be refreshed and waiting for a struggling Falcons team who limps into Sunday’s game after losing their last five games, but also several key players.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Drake London, and rookie corner Billy Bowman Jr. are just a few of the players who will miss Sunday’s game in New Orleans after picking up various injuries.
What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!
A tough situation awaits Atlanta over their next seven games, but those fortunes could shift as they turn to veteran Kirk Cousins under center. The defense will also be expecting to see the return of standout linebacker Divine Deablo this week, a centerpiece who has not been active for the Falcons’ last four games.
The Falcons and Saints are one of the NFL's best rivalries, and the winner of Sunday's game has the added pleasure of breaking the 56-56 head-to-head tie.
Can they get back on a winning course on Sunday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 12 game.
Falcons vs. Saints: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 19.5 PPG (27th), 332.5 YPG (16th), 212.6 Passing YPG (18th), 119.9 Rushing YPG (13th), 24th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 23.9 PPG Allowed (19th), 326.5 YPG Allowed (16th), 188.0 Passing YPG Allowed (6th), 138.5 Rushing YPG Allowed (28th), 21st in EPA/play Allowed
- Saints Offense: 15.5 PPG (28th), 297.2 YPG (26th), 204.4 Passing YPG (20th), 92.8 Rushing YPG (28th), 26th in EPA/play
- Saints Defense: 25.0 PPG Allowed (21st), 317.5 YPG Allowed (12th), 193.7 Passing YPG Allowed (9th), 123.8 Rushing YPG Allowed (21st), 19th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Saints: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Saints -1.5 (-110)
- Falcons +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints -125
- Falcons +105
Total
- OVER/UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Saints: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Saints Record: 2-8
- Falcons Record: 3-7
Falcons vs. Saints: Injury Report
Saints Injury Report
- T Barry Wesley (hip) – QUES
- RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) – QUES
- T Taliese Fuaga (ankle) – QUES
- WR Brandon Cooks (Not injury related – personal) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot) – QUES
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle) – QUES
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder) – QUES
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) – OUT
- WR Drake London (illness) – OUT
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – OUT
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring) – OUT
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) – OUT