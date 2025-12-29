Falcons Learn Their Kickoff Time for Week 18 Finale With Saints

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have been informed of their date and time for their Week 18 matchup in Atlanta. The pair of NFC South rivals will have their second matchup of the season set for Sunday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game will be carried on FOX, with Sports Radio 92.9 The Game carrying the radio broadcast of the contest.

In Week 12, the Falcons defeated the Saints 24-10, snapping a five-game losing streak. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was making his first start since Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending knee injury, completed 16-of-23 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney led the Falcons in receiving, catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Bijan Robinson added 107 yards from scrimmage.

In the time since, the Saints have won four of their last five games, including their last four in a row. After Week 17, the Saints sit at 6-10, in the first year for rookie head coach Kellen Moore.

While the 6-9 Falcons have been eliminated from the postseason in 2025 for an eighth straight season, the team could still have an impact on the outcome of the division.

If the Falcons manage to win in Week 17 over the Los Angeles Rams and against the Saints in Week 18, they would finish the season having won four-straight games, but could also set themselves up to shake the division title race.

That would have the Falcons finishing at 8-9, and potentially in a three-way tie for first place in the division, should the Carolina Panthers also lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. In this instance, the Panthers would win the division. If the Falcons win out and the Panthers win, the Falcons would finish in second place in the division.