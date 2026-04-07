Falcons Welcoming Pair of Elite Georgia Prospects to Flowery Branch

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly meeting with a pair of high-value Georgia Bulldogs. Defensive lineman Christen Miller ( according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson ) and wide receiver Zachariah Branch ( according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport ) will both come to Flowery Branch for top-30 visits.

Branch is one of the most explosive athletes in this class. The slot receiver can take a short pass and turn it into something big. He is undersized (5-foot-9), but he is slippery and tough to bring down. As a day two player, Branch would provide an immediate impact as a returner, but the upside of a playmaker on offense.

The prospect told The Insiders that he has been on more than 20 Zoom calls with NFL teams and another top-30 visit with the Raiders.

In his one season in Athens, the All-SEC receiver finished atop the conference in receptions (81), taking those for 811 yards and six touchdowns. As a freshman with the USC Trojans, he led the Pac-12 with 332 punt return yards (FBS-best 20.8 yards per return) and a touchdown. Branch also returned a kickoff for a score that season.

The former track star did not utilize that as much with the Bulldogs, but he was still effective in both. He averaged 12.0 yards per punt return and 20.5 yards per kick return last season.

Miller is a high-upside option for the Falcons in the second round, but they may be lucky to see him reach them at pick 48. He has now met with several NFL teams, and he has generated plenty of interest.

The defensive lineman is a versatile player who will slot in all over the interior. At 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, the All-SEC defender is an effective run-stopper who will continue to develop as a pass rusher. Once he establishes himself in that area, Miller will be a high-end three-down player for his future team.

He finished his junior year with 27 tackles in 10 starts with 3.5 for losses and 1.5 sacks as a part of the Bulldogs’ elite defensive line rotation, known for putting out elite talent. Miller surprised many by returning to Georgia for his senior season. He started every game, tallying 23 tackles, four tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks, and 23 quarterback hurries.