Falcons Hoping A Familiar Face Can Stabilize Unproven WR Group

FLOWERY BRANCH – There was a tinge of nostalgia for Olamide Zaccheaus when he returned to Atlanta Falcons headquarters this week.

It is a new front office, filled with new players and coaches. Even the facility has received a facelift since the last time he walked these grounds. Zaccheaus himself is different from the player who first arrived in Flowery Branch.

The player who first signed here was fortunate to make the roster back in 2019, and he took just 87 offensive snaps that season – ironically with one of those ending in (the Falcons’ now president of football) Matt Ryan’s longest career passing touchdown .

By the end of that season, Zaccheaus had established a firm role for himself, and over his next three seasons, he accounted for 91 receptions, 1,213 yards, and seven touchdowns.

He left after the 2022 season, having never made the playoffs in his first four seasons as a pro. Now he returns to Atlanta after playing in a playoff game every season he was away, winning three of those games and reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

That winning is something he hopes will accompany him back to Atlanta.

“I think I've just experienced a different side of the league,” Zaccheaus said about how he has evolved as a player and a person since he left Atlanta. “No winning seasons here, four years here, and I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to make the playoffs the last three years with three different teams. Just having that experience definitely helped me bring that here, and just knowing what it should look like, what it should feel like day in, day out.”

He highlighted a player-led culture, both on and off the field, as the key to winning in this league, saying it “is more important than anything.”

Teams change dramatically from year to year, and while it is far too soon for the Falcons to know if they have that here, he believes this team is littered with veterans who understand what it takes to succeed in this league.

Kevin Stefanski circled a similar goal for his team during voluntary workouts back in early April, calling it a “core tenet” of what he wants for the organization. Those leadership qualities are what his new wide receiver wants to offer the Falcons this season.

“I believe that's what's part of what I bring to the team, just kind of building that culture,” Zaccheaus explained. “I’ve always prided myself on being a locker room guy. That's the main reason why it's fun to come to work … I would say that's a part of my role here.”

It’s only the first week of OTAs, but Zaccheaus likes the mentality that has come from his wide receiver room.

Whether it’s a player like Drake London, who has had success but has never made the playoffs; or Jahan Dotson, a player who was drafted in the first round but never really got the chance to prove why he had that draft pedigree to begin with; or Zachariah Branch, who fell to the third round in last month’s draft; or Zaccheaus himself, who has bounced around the league over the last several years despite a solid track record of production.

A group that Zaccheaus calls "special" all have something in common, and they will enter this season with a chip on their collective shoulder.

On the field, aside from London, this collection of players is somewhat unheralded. Zaccheaus' 533-yard season in 2022 is the most that any other player has put together in any single year. Regardless, the collection of players makes for an intriguing combination of talent.

London has elite size and production that translates to any roster. Branch has breakaway speed, Zaccheaus some stability in the slot, and Dotson some untapped potential. The potential is there, but there isn’t a proven second option.

“I think it's starting to turn into a well-rounded group,” passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said Tuesday. “Each guy has a certain aspect of their game that they can put forth that they can utilize in the group.”

The Falcons may not need another star to emerge alongside London, but they do need more consistency than what they had in 2025. Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud were counted on to be those players last season, but fell well short of that goal.

Those shortcomings are among the many reasons this franchise is entering a new era.

Now Zaccheaus returns to Atlanta looking to raise that floor.

His return will not generate the same excitement as a splash signing or a heralded draft pick. That's just a reality. The Falcons are betting that his experience and dependability can help stabilize a room searching for an identity and yearning for depth.

For Zaccheaus, this opportunity certainly feels a lot different than the one he left behind three years ago. The now-veteran receiver hopes some of the winning habits he picked up elsewhere can finally take root in Atlanta.

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