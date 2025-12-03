Former Falcon Ray-Ray McCloud Throws More Shade at Former Team

The Atlanta Falcons have struggled with an inconsistent offense all season, and it has been reflected on the scoreboard. Through the trials and tribulations of this woeful year, the wins just have not been able to stack for this team. One former player has been critical of the handling of this team from afar.

Former wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III shared a pair of critical posts about Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. After the Falcons’ 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, the veteran wide receiver took to social media to claim that his former coach “lost the team” when they fired Ike Hilliard and released him soon after.

Former #Falcons WR Ray Ray McCloud III with this repost pic.twitter.com/Aziys1HR6E — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 1, 2025

McCloud did not stop there, and he made another post that was critical of his former team on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a report by Chris Hayens that Los Angeles Clippers star point guard Chris Paul was released from the team after he “requested to have a meeting with [head coach] Tyronn Lue to discuss allegations of being a negative presence for the team. Lue refused to meet with him. [General manager] Lawrence Frank traveled to Atlanta to deliver news of parting ways.”

McCloud posted the tweet to his Instagram story with the caption: “This Sound familiar,” a clear reference to his time ending in Atlanta.

The former Falcon receiver played a prominent role in Zac Robinson’s offense last season, his first in Atlanta. McCloud set personal bests that year, recording a career-high 62 catches for 626 receiving yards and one touchdown as the team's slot receiver.

That production bottomed out in 2025, with him recording just six catches for 64 yards over four games. He was released by the Falcons, but was soon picked up by the New York Giants as a member of their practice squad where he has appeared in a pair of games.

There was some public speculation that his feud with the Falcons started after Hilliard was let go, but Morris denounced that assertion. Morris described the situation with McCloud as a “distraction that I'm dealing with, no one else.”

The wideout was released soon after that comment from the head coach, but it appears that McCloud is still not fully moved on from the separation.