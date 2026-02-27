Falcons Receive Glowing NFLPA Report Card, But New Staff? Not So Much

The NFL Players Association’s annual franchise report cards were leaked to the public on Thursday, and the Atlanta Falcons received some glowing reviews. These report cards were supposed to remain private after the owners filed a grievance against the NFLPA, but ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler obtained the official survey results and published them.

These results are based on responses from 1,759 NFL players. All players who were on a 2025 roster at the time of the survey were eligible to participate, and it was conducted between November 2nd and December 11th of last year. The players grade franchises on a scale of A-plus to F-minus in all aspects of their experience, from ownership to the playing field surfaces.

Atlanta finished 8th overall in the NFL with the following marks:

Treatment of Families: B+

Home Game Field: C-

Food/Dining Area: A-

Nutritionist/Dietician: A

Locker Room: B

Training Room: A-

Training Staff: A

Weight Room: A

Strength Coaches: A

Position Coaches: B+

Offensive Coordinator: C-

Defensive Coordinator: A

Special Teams Coordinator: B+

Team Travel: B+

Head Coach: B+

General Manager: B+

Team Ownership: A

It is important to note that these rankings take into account the previous regime. So, the head coach rank (B+), offensive coordinator rank (C-), special teams coordinator rank (B+), and general manager rank (B+) are all no longer with the franchise.

Despite the overall record the Falcons had by the time the rankings concluded (4-9), Raheem Morris’ generally positive marks coincide with the comments that the players made at the end of the season. The team never stopped playing for him, as evidenced by the team’s four-game winning streak to finish the season. He was very popular in the locker room, and this ranking shows that.

However, the B+ that looks good on the surface did finish tied for 21st among all coaches, which illustrates that players almost universally had positive things to say about their head coaches.

New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski finished with the lowest score among all 32 head coaches.

Zac Robinson’s ranking is not altogether surprising given the offensive struggles the team showed last season. Atlanta finished No. 24 in the NFL in both expected points added per play (-0.07) and scoring offense (20.8 points per game). The lack of scoring punch cost them several games over the season. Only three offensive coordinators had a lower score than Robinson, with one being the new Falcons’ coordinator, Tommy Rees (D+).

Owner Arthur Blank (A) came away looking very good in this report. The longtime majority stakeholder only had four owners finish with a higher score than he did.

The artificial playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the one outlier that the players were not pleased with. The C- grade reflects the general consensus around the league that there is a preference for grass playing fields.

Overall, this report card means that Falcons fans can be assured that their players are being taken care of by Blank and the entire organization.