How The Falcons Completed a Dream, Not Just a Hire

FLOWERY BRANCH – When the Atlanta Falcons hired Ian Cunningham, they accomplished two things: first, they found their next general manager; second, they realized a dream 18 years in the making.

Cunningham, who grew up a Falcons fan after spending time in the Atlanta area as a kid, says it was a lifelong goal to be the general manager for this franchise.

“As a Falcons fan growing up in Roswell when the Dirty Birds were rolling, the Braves were on fire and the city was hosting the Summer Olympics,” Cunningham wrote after being hired. “I lived the passion of Atlanta sports fans and I can’t wait to be part of bringing that fire and energy back to the city.”

According to Atlanta Falcons senior reporter Tori McElhaney , this remark from Cunningham isn’t just a one-off statement to appease a new fanbase. Instead, it has been a written goal of his since his senior year of college.

McElhaney describes a younger Cunningham, who was speaking to Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Jeff White ahead of his final collegiate game. Virginia was gearing up for the Gator Bowl, and the offensive lineman was reflecting on a four-year career with an eye to the future.

“People tell me I should go to law school,” Cunningham said back in 2007. “I have teachers telling me I should go to business school and things like that. I don't know. I'm going to see how long I can play football, and the good Lord willing, I can play for a little while longer. Then, after that, I want to become general manager for a professional football team.”

Then comes the dream.

“If history holds true,” Louis Cunningham, Ian’s father, was quoted as saying, "he'll be a general manager, if not an owner, of a team.”

Little did either know at the time, but it would come in the city that nurtured him as a kid.

His dreams of playing professionally did not last long. Cunningham went undrafted that spring and joined the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. His time with the team was short-lived, and they released him soon afterwards.

But that’s where the front office dream was born.

After being cut, he took a job with the Baltimore Ravens as a personnel assistant. Cunningham soon grew into the role of an area scout and won a Super Bowl. Nine years later, he was the director of college scouting in Philadelphia, helping the Eagles win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. The growth continued with his move to Chicago, where he became assistant general manager and assisted with the newfound success of the Bears.

Cunningham had found his niche, and he was good at it.

It’s a common sentiment that your parents often know best, and that rings true for Ian Cunningham. History held true, just like Louis predicted back in 2007, and his son has taken over as a general manager.