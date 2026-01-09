NFC Coach Says Falcons 'Would Be Lethal' With This Head Coach, According to ESPN

The Atlanta Falcons are at the center of the NFL’s early offseason carousel, with coaching candidates, coordinators, and player futures all in flux. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler tapped into his sources across the league to get general feelings from prominent voices.

For the Falcons, Fowler found that the players were both surprised and upset that the former head coach, Raheem Morris, was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

“Even though owner Arthur Blank appeared ready to fire Morris after the team's 3-7 start to the season, Morris clearly did not lose the locker room and players fought their way to a late four-game winning streak,” Fowler wrote.

This would be consistent with the overall feelings from the locker room after the Falcons’ Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Fowler went on to say that the Falcons staff was equally surprised that this decision was made after the strong four-game finish to the season, but included one important note about the team’s defensive coordinator .

“Some members of the coaching staff were optimistic that that would be enough to secure a third year for Morris, who should now get coordinator or head-coaching looks in the coming weeks. Don't be surprised if the Falcons attempt to keep Ulbrich at defensive coordinator. That could be part of the plan eventually, with Ulbrich staying under a new head coach,” he finished.

Fowler’s musings get particularly interesting when looking at some of the other teams, especially with the Seattle Seahawks and top coaching candidate, Klint Kubiak.

“Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is interviewing in Atlanta, among other spots, with the Falcons a potential pairing that makes sense. As one NFC coach noted, Kubiak's system and acumen with Bijan Robinson and a good offensive line ‘would be lethal.' The Falcons have questions at quarterback, but the possibilities in the running game will attract top offensive coaches. What that means for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains to be seen. Penix is best utilized as a deep-intermediate-to-deep thrower rather than in a West Coast-based system. But he's talented enough to make it work.”

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

There may also be a reunion of former Falcon head coaches. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn may reportedly have an interest in bringing Raheem Morris on staff to coach his defense. The pair worked together in Atlanta from 2015 to 2020.

Finally, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is tentatively scheduled to interview for the Falcons’ head coach vacancy on Friday, while Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is set to interview before Friday.