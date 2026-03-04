Falcons TE Kyle Pitts May Still Be on the Move, According to CBS Sports

The Atlanta Falcons used the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts last week, a move that keeps the former first-round pick under team control for the 2026 season. If both parties are unable to reach a long-term extension, Pitts would earn just under $16 million on the tag.

Still, league sources said Atlanta and new general manager Ian Cunningham are expected to listen to calls about the dynamic tight end, who earned the “unicorn” label during the pre-draft because of his rare combination of size and athleticism, though the Falcons are not actively shopping him.

That approach is hardly uncommon around the league, where front offices often keep the door open on discussions, even for their top players.

“If the price is right, just about any player in the NFL can be traded,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Johanthon Jones wrote.

The speculation surrounding Pitts stems largely from Atlanta’s limited draft capital. The Falcons currently hold just five picks in the upcoming draft, not including a first-round selection.

“New Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said last week that 2026 will be "the last year we ever have five picks" in the upcoming draft. One way to get picks is to deal current players.” Jones wrote.

At the same time, major extensions for wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson are also looming, adding another layer of complexity to the team’s long-term financial outlook.

“While the Falcons would never trade standout running back Bijan Robinson, and while an extension for wideout Drake London is sure to materialize in the coming months, teams could inquire on franchise-tagged tight end Kyle Pitts,” Jones added.

Pitts was drafted by Atlanta fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, becoming the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. He quickly lived up to the billing as a rookie, recording 1,026 receiving yards, one of only three rookie tight ends to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in their first season.

The years that followed were more inconsistent, leaving a lot to be desired, as injuries and unstable quarterback play, mixed with lack of effort, limited Pitts’ production. However, he bounced back in 2025, posting career highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (five) while leading the Falcons in receiving yards with 928. His resurgence earned him second-team All-Pro honors.

With Kyle Pitts still just 25 and coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career, Atlanta faces an important decision regarding his long-term future with the franchise. Whether that results in a new contract or a new home elsewhere, Pitts’ status will remain a key storyline for the Falcons this offseason.

