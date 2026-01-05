Morris Set for 1st Head Coach Interview Since Being Fired By Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager on Sunday night after the duo finished the 2025 season with an 8-9 record.

On Monday, NFL insider Peter Schrager reported that Morris would be interviewing with the Tennessee Titans later this week as they seek to fill their head coaching vacancy.

News: The Tennessee Titans will interview Raheem Morris for their vacant HC job later this week, per sources. @ESPNNFL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 5, 2026

Morris was hired as the Falcons’ head coach ahead of the 2024 season. He ended his tenure with Atlanta 16-18, with back-to-back eight-win seasons.

Morris started off hot with a 6-3 start in 2024, before ultimately faltering as the team won just two of their final eight games of the season, including an 0-2 record in the NFC South. Morris would not bench quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has a 1-9 touchdown to interception ratio in his final five starts, until Week 16.

The 2025 season was almost the exact opposite for Morris. The team started off 3-7, before going 5-2 in their final seven games, including a perfect 4-0 after being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

The hot streak to end the season wasn’t enough to save Morris’s job, with Blank firing him after the Falcons final game of the season, a 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Morris struggled with in-game decision making and clock management, but he was a great players’ coach.

It was reported that “tears were shed” in the players' final meeting with Morris and Fontenot on Monday, with players such as Drake London and Jessie Bates advocating for Atlanta to keep the head coach on Sunday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed Sunday that Morris’s botched handling of the quarterback situation with both Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins played a hand in his firing.

The Titans are coming off back-to-back three-win seasons. They fired head coach Brian Callahan after roughly a year earlier this season.

Morris is 37-56 (.397) as a head coach overall, including a 4-7 stint as Atlanta’s interim head coach in 2020. However, he has had success as a coordinator in the NFL. Morris was part of the Los Angeles Rams staff when they won the Super Bowl in 2021, serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Titans are doing their due diligence, aiming to nail their next coaching hire, and the former Falcons head coach is part of that process.

Despite the middling results in Atlanta, Morris’s reputation as a respected force in the locker room and as a Super Bowl-winning coordinator will have multiple teams interested in getting him on their staff. As the Titans begin their wide-ranging search for a head coach, Raheem Morris is in the middle of it.

