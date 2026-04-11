Ranking the Atlanta Falcons Five Biggest Draft Needs

The Atlanta Falcons are loaded with needs this spring, but they will need to be judicious in how they approach the draft. Ian Cunningham has repeatedly said the Falcons will attack the draft with a ‘best player available’ approach, but that does not mean they toss needs aside.

With that in mind, Falcons OnSI put together the team’s five most pressing needs ahead of the NFL Draft in two weeks.

5th – Linebacker

After the Falcons lost Kaden Elliss, they were left with a major hole at their second level. Ian Cunningham added Christian Harris to mitigate that need, and the former Houston Texans starter could benefit from his fresh start in Atlanta. On top of that, the Falcons will have Troy Andersen rejoining the mix after he missed the entire 2025 season due to lingering effects of his knee injury from the year before.

Malik Verdon is another interesting player to watch this summer. The converted safety is a physical match for what Jeff Ulbrich likes in his linebackers, and could surprise people during training camp.

Still, the Falcons have some question marks here and could look to capitalize on what projects to be a strong linebacker class. They should have enough in place to be effective this season, but they would be counting on big performances from players without consistent track records.

4th – Cornerback

One position that has seemingly been pushed down the list of needs every offseason is cornerback. The Falcons have not selected a cornerback in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft since taking A.J. Terrell Jr. in the first round back in 2020. Instead, they have leaned on rotational free agents and (more recently) the fluctuating play of Mike Hughes.

Atlanta’s cornerback room is an island of misfit toys right now. Cobee Bryant is an intriguing player who came on strong late last season and played well. C.J. Henderson is another player who was a late contributor. Both are under contract this season and will be battling for roles in the defense.

They should be set at the nickel back, but adding competition for Hughes would be wise. The veteran struggled last season, both with his play on the field and with injuries. He is under contract through 2027, but the Falcons have an out next offseason that would save them $7 million in cap space. Finding a player who could take over for him is beneficial.

3rd – Offensive Tackle

Tackle was already a position this staff identified as a need this offseason, but it flipped into overdrive after Kaleb McGary's sudden retirement on Wednesday. This would have pushed the need to the top of the Falcons’ list had they not made the quick signing of Jawaan Taylor, but his acquisition steadied the ship.

But the front office must have seen the writing on the wall, because Ian Cunningham has been doing his due diligence on the position. Even before the retirement, this was a position the Falcons needed to get ahead of. Both tackles were under contract for the next several seasons, but age was starting to creep up on them – McGary turned 31 this offseason, while left tackle Jake Matthews turned 34.

Taylor only signed a one-year deal, so Atlanta finds itself in a similar situation. They bought themselves some breathing room, but they would be wise to find a prospect who could potentially start games for them as soon as 2027.

2nd – Wide Receiver

If the defensive line was need-1A for the Falcons, then wide receiver is 1B . Atlanta was killed by a glaring lack of depth at the position last season, and they were forced to count on practice-squad-level players throughout the year. Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud were expected to play bigger roles, but injuries and poor play rendered them non-factors.

The Falcons have added a pair of strong rotational players in Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson, but they must continue to add to this room. This draft class may not feature elite talent, but it makes up for that with several potential rotational wide receivers throughout – several of whom might emerge as strong second receivers in the years to come.

1st – Defensive Line

The defensive line has long been considered the Falcons’ primary need this offseason . For all the success the defense had last season, the same cannot be said about their run defense. Atlanta finished No. 24 in the NFL, allowing 126.2 yards per game, and will need to improve in that regard this season.

The Falcons will feature a strong trio of players in Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Zach Harrison to round out their core. They also added some additional rotational players in free agency last month.

Despite those bodies, the Falcons must continue adding to this room. According to the pre-draft tracker , Ian Cunningham has identified that need, too. From Lee Hunter and Christen Miller to Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange, this draft class features several standout players who should be available on the second day of the draft.