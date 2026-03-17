Atlanta Falcons NFL Pre-Draft Tracker: Team Meets With Standout Local QB

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are in the thick of their NFL Draft preparations, but new general manager Ian Cunningham will be a bit hamstrung. The Falcons will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-122, 6-215, and 7-231, but the new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

“Smart, tough, physical. We're going to build through the trenches. If you look at all those teams, that's the philosophy. ‘Draft, develop and retain,’ that's going to be our philosophy here, too,” Cunningham said. “You can't have enough draft picks. We did that in Baltimore. You want to retain your own. So that's what we're going to do. Those are common themes that they both had, so we'll bring that here as well.”

As the biggest player acquisition event of the offseason grows nearer, Falcons OnSI is tracking the biggest draft news that becomes public.

Atlanta Falcons NFL Pre-Draft Tracker

Confirmed Top-30 Visits:

- Haynes King (QB, Georgia Tech)

- Mike Washington Jr. (RB, Arkansas)

- Carver Willis (OT, Washington)

- Travis Burke (OT, Memphis)

- Chase Bisontis (OG, Texas A&M)

- Marlin Klein (TE, Michigan)

- Ted Hurst (WR, Georgia State)

- Josh Cameron (WR, Baylor)

- Kevin Coleman Jr. (WR, Missouri)

- Devin Moore (CB, Florida)

- Caleb Offord (CB, Kennesaw State)

- Caleb Banks (DT, Florida)

- Zion Young (Edge, Missouri)

Missouri Wide Receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. to Atlanta on Top-30 Visit

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Kevin Coleman bounced around a lot in college, playing for four different schools over four years. He projects as a utility player at the next level. The wide receiver was a multi-faceted player for the Tigers last season. He was a weapon out of the slot, leading Mizzou in catches and receiving yards. In the NFL, Coleman will be able to contribute on special teams as a returner after finishing top-15 in the country in yards per punt return (12.6).

Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King Meeting with the Falcons

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Georgia Tech quarterback had a prolific college career with the Yellow Jackets, winning ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2025. He is an outstanding athlete, and that alone will be enough to get him drafted, but he also brings intangible traits that coaches and scouts will love. He is the son of a coach, a multi-year team captain, and was the emotional soul of an upstart Georgia Tech team. King will be on the older side as a rookie (25) and needs more development as a passer, but his grit and running ability will keep him on NFL radars.

Baylor Wide Receiver Josh Cameron to Atlanta on Top-30 Visit

Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Cameron is a tough player who seeks contact. The wideout is a physically impressive player, standing at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. He was a first-team All-Big 12 player last season after finishing with 69 catches for 872 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He attended the combine but did not work out, opting to participate at Baylor's pro day. Unfortunately, a calf injury prevented him from working out then.

The former walk-on played five seasons (including a redshirt in 2021) for the Bears. He never missed a game, making 50 appearances (36 starts) since 2022. He projects an early-day three pick.

Falcons Meet With Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | James Snook-Imagn Images

According to On SI's Justin Melo, the Falcons held a pre-draft meeting with the physical safety prospect. McNeil-Warren finished with 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five passes defended, and two fumble recoveries as a senior for Toledo. After the Falcons traded for Sydney Brown, it is unlikely that they would add another safety to an already crowded room. On top of that, McNeil-Warren is a projected first-round pick, and the Falcons are not on the board until pick 48.

Kennesaw State Cornerback Caleb Offord to Atlanta on Top-30 Visit

Kennesaw State Owls defensive back Caleb Offord | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Offord had a standout pro day earlier this month, and it landed him on several teams' radar. He had a 6.88-second 3-cone drill, which would've been the fastest time by a cornerback (7.00 by Houston's Latrell McCutchin, Sr.) and third-fastest overall at this year's NFL Combine. He has great size (6-foot-2) for the position. Offord bounced around a good bit in college. He started at Notre Dame (2020-21), before transferring to Buffalo (2022-23) and Alabama State (2024). He finished with the Owls (2025).

Florida Cornerback Devin Moore Coming to Atlanta on Top-30 Visit

Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Falcons are reportedly digging into defensive backs ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Moore could be a good option for them in the middle rounds. He features outstanding height (6-foot-3) and length. He has struggled with injuries in college, with 17 games played over four seasons, but he appeared in the most games of his career last season.

James Madison Linebacker Trent Hendrick

James Madison Dukes linebacker Trent Hendrick (5) | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Falcons have been active in free agency, signing a pair of linebackers. However, they are doing their due diligence on the position during the draft cycle. Hendrick is one of the more athletic linebackers in this class. In his final season with James Madison, he won the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year after accounting for 106 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections.

Florida Defensive Lineman Caleb Banks Top-30 Visit

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Banks is one of the biggest prospects in this draft class, coming in at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds and arms stretching 35". For his size, the defender has some stunning athletic traits, highlighted by a 5.04 forty and a 32" vertical on a broken foot. He would be an instant upgrade to the Falcons' defensive interior.

He is dealing with an injury (fracture in the fourth metatarsal of his left foot, with an 8-12 week recovery timeline) sustained before the NFL Combine that required surgery in early March. He struggled with this injury last season.

Missouri Edge Zion Young Meeting With the Falcons

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Young had 6.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season, and he is a high-motor player who could bring some intensity to Atlanta. He has average arm length (33”), but outstanding size (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) that could instantly factor into the Falcons’ run-stopping needs while he develops his pass-rushing acumen.

Texas A&M Guard Chase Bisontis Meeting With Falcons

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bisontis is considered one of the top guard prospects in this draft class. He projects as a late-first or early-second-round pick, so there is a chance he is gone before the Falcons reach their first selection at 48. There were some concerns about his length, but his arms measured in at 32" at his pro day, reportedly easing those concerns. In Atlanta, the Falcons have Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron in their interior. Lindstrom is locked up for the foreseeable future, but Bergeron is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Georgia State Wide Receiver Ted Hurst Gets a Top-30 Visit

Falcons meeting with Ted Hurst from Georgia State | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Falcons have a pressing need at wide receiver and one of the mid-round players to watch is Ted Hurst. The local product has good size (6-foot-4, 206), speed (4.42 forty), and athleticism to make an impact in the NFL. He was productive over his two years as a Panther, accounting for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Michigan Tight End Marlin Klein Gets a Top-30 Visit

Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Falcons could use more tight end depth, and Klein could be a developmental player they consider on the third day of the Draft. The German-born player is still very raw, and made just 12 college starts. His numbers are not overly impressive (24 receptions for 248 yards and one touchdown last season), but he has optimal size (6-foot-6, 248 pounds).

Washington Offensive Tackle Carver Willis Gets a Top-30 Visit

Washington offensive lineman Carver Willis | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons are bringing Willis in for a top-30 visit. He is another developmental offensive tackle for the team, with the upside of being a swing tackle in the NFL within the next few years. Willis offers a lot of positional flexibility, with the ability to play inside or outside.

Memphis Offensive Tackle Travis Burke Gets a Top-30 Visit

Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The Falcons will reportedly be meeting the Memphis offensive tackle for a top-30 visit. He projects a developmental lineman who has some elite size (six-foot-nine, 325 pounds) and plus athleticism.

Burke also met with the Falcons at the NFL Combine.

Falcons Met With Oklahoma DL Gracen Halton at NFL Combine

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

According to NFL Draft writer Justin Melo, the Falcons met with defensive lineman Gracen Halton. He is a solid day two player for the team to consider.

Halton is a bit undersized (293 pounds, 31-1/8" arms), but he is an explosive athlete -- a very similar player to Brandon Dorlus. He played four years for the Sooners, finishing with 17.5 tackles for loss, 34 tackles, three forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks over 47 games.

Falcons Met With Texas CB Malik Muhammad at NFL Combine

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Falcons reportedly met with the Texas cornerback at the NFL Combine, and he could provide them with a massive upgrade in the secondary. He flashed elite athleticism with a 4.42-second 40 yard dash and leaping a 39" vertical and 10'10" broad jump.

He finished his 2025 with 23 tackles, four passes defended, and two interceptions.

Should the Falcons take him in the second round, he would likely take over for Mike Hughes as the CB2, but could start inside while he adjusts to the NFL.

Arkansas Running Back Mike Washington Jr. Gets a Top-30 Visit

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons are reportedly hosting Washington for a top-30 visit at Flowery Branch. The running back burst onto the scene at the NFL Combine, running a 4.33 forty (1.51 10-yard split), while jumping 10’8” in the broad and 39” in the vertical.

Washington bounced around over five seasons in college. He started in Buffalo, where he ran for 1,119 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns over three years (2021-23), but transferred to New Mexico State in 2024, where he ran for 725 yards (4.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He broke out after playing his final college season at Arkansas, running for 1,070 yards (6.4 YPC) and eight scores.

At 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, Washington has good size to match his athletic profile. He projects as a day two pick.

Georgia Tech Cornerback Ahmari Harvey

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Harvey confirmed to the media during his pro day that the Falcons have met with him on three separate occasions.

“We had a little personal one-on-one talk,” he said. “I really like Coach Hood over there. He told me what he liked in my game. We talked about stuff I need to improve, but it was a pretty healthy conversation.”

Harvey was an invitee to the NFL Combine, but he only participated in the bench press (15 reps).

In 2025, Harvey led Georgia Tech in passes defended (seven) and was 11th in the ACC. He is also a strong tackler despite a smaller frame (5-foot-11, 185 pounds), finishing with 120 over his last three seasons (98 solo). He has 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, a sack, and two forced fumbles.

His smaller size would probably push him inside to play nickel. He projects as a late-day three pick or a primary undrafted free agent.