Rick McKay Attempts to Clarify Role with Atlanta Falcons
For the better part of his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, Rich McKay has enjoyed the acclaim and criticism that most NFL executives share. Yet, within that time, the perennial frustrations grow with someone initially hired to transform the franchise into a winning organization.
While the team enjoyed early successes, the last seven years or so paint a picture of a fanbase viscerally unhappy, looking for a positive direction to cling to. Although he’s not as visible as team owner Arthur Blank or general manager Terry Fontenot, McKay is directly responsible for the team's struggles, just as any major front office member should. On Tuesday, he sat down with 680 The Fan hosts Nick Cellini and Chris Dimino.
Role In the Team
Originally hired as the team's general manager in 2003, he held that title until his promotion in 2008. The architect of the Tampa Buccaneers' first Super Bowl team, McKay had players who enjoyed 41 Pro Bowl appearances between them, a sign of a sound drafting and free agency strategy. Formerly the team president, now the CEO, McKay appears content in his role in the organization, detached from the football side.
“I know the role I’m supposed to play. I'm supposed to help on the business. I'm supposed to help when we come to big decisions on the football side, but I haven’t tried for years to be on the football side. That’s not my role.”
Essentially, McKay is trying to say that he tries to be as hands off with the football side as much as he can. He will get involved when he has to, but he doesn't control as much has he has in the past.
When the Falcons hired Morris, Blank announced on the same day that the head coach would report directly to him. McKay insisted that Blank is as motivated to make important decisions as he always has been.
Analysis
McKay, who owns a Super Bowl ring from a team he built, isn't involved in the process? Fontenot is a general manager whose draft selections and free agent deals have not panned out. For instance, Matthew Judon wanted to be anywhere else but Atlanta. Morgan Fox signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract and didn't make the team.
Granted, $8 million does not sound like a big contract, but it's wasted money on a player who was released. These are moves that an experienced general manager with a track record of success could've avoided. Throwing ideas against the wall like cooked spaghetti isn't a sound strategy.
The Falcons can still make a run at the playoffs. However, they must start winning immediately before the season gets too far out of hand. McKay should be in those meetings, making sure the team is, in Cellini's words, "turning over every rock" to ensure the team succeeds. Failing to make the playoffs for an eighth straight season should have serious consequences for everyone involved. If not, then what is the organization doing?