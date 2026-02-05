Stephen A. Smith Sparks Falcons QB Debate Over Michael Penix Jr. Comments

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a quarterback conundrum, and their issues have been a primary topic of discussion amongst talking heads in the national arena. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who never has a shortage of opinions, was quick to share his thoughts on the Falcons’ quarterback situation.

"I think so, and it’s not about his game. ... You see him lined in the shotgun most of the time because it’s difficult for him to line up under center because he has to bend his knees too much. I mean damn."



—@stephenasmith on if the Falcons should regret drafting Michael Penix… pic.twitter.com/6oPJWqEwnK — First Take (@FirstTake) February 4, 2026

“I think so, and it’s not about his game, because the brother can play,” the First Take host said on Wednesday. “You see him lined up in the shotgun most of the time because it’s difficult for him to line up under center because he has to bend his knees too much. I mean, damn.”

Smith continued to say that Penix’s knee issues were to blame, calling them “problematic.” He also pointed out that Matt Ryan was hesitant to commit to the young quarterback during Tuesday’s press conference before shouting out the talent that exists on the Falcons’ roster.

“You need a quarterback!” Smith exclaimed. “If you’re Matt Ryan, what you’re saying is that clearly we’re not good enough… Atlanta, you’re in a good spot [speaking about Ryan], because you’ve got an executive that is already honest enough to tell you what you already know: which is, dammit, you ain’t good enough, and we’ve gotta take care of some business – and primarily, it’s the quarterback position, and the likelihood is that we don’t have either guy that’s good enough for what we need.”

While Penix certainly lined up in the pistol (not shotgun) on 48.8% of plays compared to 5.1% coming under center, there is no evidence to suggest that it was because he ‘struggles’ to bend his knees. His last knee injury came in 2020, meaning he played three college seasons and 12 professional games over two years between injuries.

Penix also ran a 4.59-second time in the 40-yard dash at his Washington pro day. He also posted a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches – both of which were better than any other quarterback at the combine.

That profile does not align with the idea that he cannot physically operate under center. Penix, himself, addressed the concerns that he cannot play under center earlier this week .

“Man, I’m comfortable doing either or,” Penix said about the pistol versus going under center. “I just do what I’m told. I do whatever is called, and I’ve gotta execute whatever is called to the best of my ability. The whole shotgun [versus] under center thing is not my call. I go out and run the plays that I’m told to run. There’s no restriction or anything like that. I’m comfortable and confident to do either one, and I know we will be mixing it up this year, and I’m excited for it.”

Shortly after those comments aired Wednesday morning, Penix appeared to respond indirectly on social media. The young quarterback took to his Instagram account to post the following message.

#Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had this message for fans on his Instagram account today as he recovers from an ACL injury. pic.twitter.com/dzaiGjiEWz — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) February 4, 2026

Penix did show some struggles as a first-year starter, but nothing to suggest that he cannot take the next step as a professional. He completed 60.1% of his passes, while averaging 220.2 yards per game with nine touchdowns and three interceptions over his nine appearances.

Despite the 3-6 record as a starter, Penix still flashed some of the physical gifts that the old regime saw in him from college. He also displayed some of the inconsistencies that are not uncommon with young players in the league, but lingering injury concerns have seemed to exacerbate those issues.

The Falcons will certainly need to add another veteran to the quarterback room, with Kirk Cousins likely to be cut in March. How that impacts his development or the Falcons’ plan for the position remains to be seen.