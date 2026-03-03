The Atlanta Falcons' Best (And Worst) Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency is set to open up in less than a week, and now would be a great time to look back at some of the moves the Atlanta Falcons have made over the last decade.

Atlanta’s last decade has been filled with pretty big highs (Super Bowl LI appearance) and some lows (an ongoing eight-year playoff drought), but who were the players that stood out in a good (or bad) way? Let’s take a look back at some of those notable players going back to the 2016 NFL season, and see how they fared in Atlanta.

C Alex Mack (2016)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Alex Mack was the marquee signing for the Falcons in 2016, and his presence solidified the offensive line for their run to the Super Bowl. He signed a five-year, $45 million deal after becoming one of the NFL’s best centers in Cleveland. That run continued in Atlanta, where he started 78 games. Mack was an anchor for the Super Bowl run, while making three-straight Pro Bowl appearances and a pair of All-Pro teams.

WR Mohamed Sanu (2016)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Mohamaed Sanu signed a five-year deal with the Falcons worth $32.5 million in 2016, and the results were instant. He was the Swiss Army knife who played second fiddle to the All-Pro Julio Jones, and the duo helped spur the NFL’s best offense that season. Over his four years in Atlanta, Sanu accounted for 2,507 yards and 14 touchdowns.

DL Dontari Poe (2017)

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Dontari Poe | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons needed some interior support, and they targeted one of the premier players on the open market that offseason. Dontari Poe signed a one-year deal to come to Atlanta and started all 16 games in 2017. He was credited with 39 tackles, 4 tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback hits over his 745 defensive snaps.

His time in Atlanta was short-lived, but the Falcons’ defense saw some major improvement during his time there.

DE Bruce Irvin (2018)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

The former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher had been bouncing around the NFL, but he sought to reunite with his former defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, in Atlanta. At the time, the Falcons were still starving for a pass rush to help get them back to the playoffs for a third year in a row, but the 4-4 Falcons (at the time of the signing) lost five straight games and were promptly eliminated from postseason contention.

That stretch kicked off the playoff drought that continues to this day. Irvin accounted for 3.5 sacks over the final stretch of the season.

LG James Carpenter (2019)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

James Carpenter joined the Falcons as their big free agency addition to offset the loss of Andy Levitre. He signed a four-year deal worth $21 million, but contributed to a struggling offensive line over the next two seasons. He was released in 2021 after starting 24 games.

K Younghoe Koo (2019)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Younghoe Koo was a midseason signing after they released Matt Bryant in October. He joined the Falcons after a short stint in the Alliance of American Football, but he solidified the kicker position for the next six years. He became one of the NFL’s highest-paid kickers and connected on 86.8% of his attempts over his time in Atlanta.

RB Todd Gurley (2020)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After the Falcons released Devonta Freeman, they looked to fill the void with a shiny piece in Todd Gurley. The former Georgia running back was a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro player, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year in Los Angeles. His signing was met with the expected fanfare in Atlanta, and he joined an offense led by Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley, but the results were far from what anyone had hoped for.

Gurley ran for just 678 yards and nine touchdowns, but the Falcons kicked their season off with five-straight losses. Dan Quinn was fired, and the season fell apart. The back spent the 2021 season without a team and retired in 2022.

Edge Dante Fowler Jr. (2020)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Dante Fowler was seen by many to be a desperate move by Thomas Dimitroff to stop the bleeding from a three-year playoff drought. He signed a three-year deal worth $45 million, but the former No. 3 overall pick was a disaster in Atlanta. Fowler accounted for just 7.5 sacks over two years with the Falcons and was released after the 2021 season.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (2021)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Falcons were in the midst of a brutal dead cap hit, but still found some tremendous value with running back Cordarrelle Patterson. The do-it-all player became a favorite toy of new head coach Arthur Smith. Patterson finished the year leading the team in rushing (618) and was third in receiving (548). He played three years in Atlanta, but was superseded by rookie Tyler Allgeier in 2022 and then Bijan Robinson in 2023 before following Smith to Pittsburgh.

QB Marcus Mariota (2022)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Marcus Mariota was supposed to be a bridge quarterback, serving as a temporary replacement for Matt Ryan. Instead of ushering in a rebuild, Terry Fontenot pushed on with Mariota at quarterback, and the results were about what can be expected. He finished 5-8 as the starter, but was benched in Week 14 and subsequently left the team. Desmond Ridder took over as the starting quarterback, driving the team into a quarterback purgatory that still lingers over them.

LB Rashaan Evans (2022)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Falcons lost Foyesade Oluokun in free agency and tried to replace him with Rashaan Evans. The linebacker had a great season, accounting for 159 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble, but the Falcons did not. They finished near the bottom in most statistical categories, and Evans would depart in free agency (but return for two games in 2023).

Edge Lorenzo Carter (2022)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Years later, the Falcons were still searching for an edge rusher. They hoped to have found a good option in Lorenzo Carter, but the former Georgia Bulldog struggled to stick in his home city. He accounted for just 7.0 sacks with the Falcons after signing a two-year, $9 million contract, but was re-signed in 2024.

CB Casey Hayward Jr. (2022)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Casey Hayward was another free agency addition made by Terry Fontenot in his first season as a spender on the open market. The corner was supposed to come in and be the guy opposite A.J. Terrell Jr. after signing a two-year deal worth $11 million, but fell well short of that. He played just six games and was released the next offseason after failing a physical.

S Jessie Bates III (2023)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jessie Bates was the biggest splash signing for the Fontenot era, and he has earned every penny of his deal. The Falcons were finally clear of their salary cap hell, and Fontenot was trying to find impact players across the board. Bates has served as a captain of the defense, making two All-Pro teams and being an outstanding player for the Falcons. He has 13 interceptions and 332 tackles in that span.

LB Kaden Elliss (2023)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another outstanding addition to the Atlanta defense was linebacker Kaden Elliss. The defender has appeared in every game for the Falcons over the last three seasons, recording more than 100 tackles in each season. He is a free agent this offseason and is considered a priority by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

DL David Onyemata (2023)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A third outstanding defensive addition from this free agency class is David Onyemata. The defensive lineman has been the Falcons’ primary run-stuffer over the past three seasons and will enter free agency this offseason. Onyemata has been a veteran presence, helping develop the youth on the Atlanta defensive line, while also providing quality snaps of his own for a budding Falcons defense.

CB Mike Hughes (2023)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (left) and cornerback A.J.Terrell (right) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mike Hughes struggled a bit in 2025, but was a quality player for the Falcons in 2023 and 2024. Atlanta resigned him last offseason after proving to be a steady second cornerback for A.J. Terrell Jr. in the Falcons’ secondary. He has started 31 games in Atlanta, but 27 of those have come over the last two seasons.

QB Kirk Cousins (2024)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The former Vikings quarterback signed with the Falcons fresh off an Achilles injury, and he was supposed to provide the franchise with some stability under center. They signed him to a four-year, $180 million deal, but proceeded to draft Michael Penix Jr. just a few weeks later at No. 8 overall.

Cousins would start hot, leading the Falcons to a 6-3 record and several outstanding performances. He would then get injured, cover it up, and proceed to tank the Falcons’ season over the second half. The quarterback would score just one touchdown, while turning it over 10 times, en route to a 1-4 skid that would bounce the Falcons out of the playoffs. Cousins was benched for the final three games of the season.

He would take over at quarterback again in 2025 after a knee injury to Penix, but he will be released this month after accounting for a 12-10 record as a starter. His signing may go down as one of the most unsuccessful in franchise history.

WR Darnell Mooney (2024)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

At the request of Cousins, the Falcons signed Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million deal. The lucrative deal also brought them a tampering violation, which vacated a 2025 fifth-rounder and cost them $250,000 in fines (plus $50,000 to Fontenot). Mooney produced a strong 2024 (64 receptions, 992 yards, five touchdowns) but came crashing down to earth in 2025 (32 receptions for 443 yards and a touchdown). He is considered a cut candidate this offseason.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (2024)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Like Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud enjoyed a breakout 2024 but came crashing down in 2025. After setting career-highs (62 receptions, 686 yards), he had a falling out with head coach Raheem Morris and was released last October.

WR Jamal Agnew (2025)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jamal Agnew | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jamal Agnew was supposed to provide the Falcons with an electric return man, but he was unable to do that. He was a non-factor in the receiver room (zero receptions), but an active detriment to special teams. Agnew had three fumbles while averaging just 24.7 yards per return. He was cut after 11 games in Atlanta.

DL Morgan Fox (2025)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Morgan Fox was signed to provide the Falcons with some defensive line depth and experience, but he was released that summer. Fox did not make the roster after signing a two-year contract worth $8.5 million, which included $3 million in guarantees.

LB Divine Deablo (2025)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Divine Deablo was one of the best defensive signings of the Terry Fontenot era. The versatile defender created an immediate impact for the Jeff Ulbrich defense, and his presence was felt all over the field. He finished with one sack and defended seven passes, while accounting for 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble. In the five games that he was not healthy, the Falcons lost all five (Atlanta was 8-4 in the games he was healthy).

Edge Leonard Floyd (2025)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Leonard Floyd | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Leonard Floyd had career lows in Atlanta after his role diminished as the season went on. He never quite lived up to the expectations of his $10 million contract (3.5 sacks), but he was a valuable leader for a budding young defense. The 32-year-old defender is a free agent this offseason.