The Atlanta Falcons Should Consider this Defensive Tackle in Free Agency

In many professions, the person who does the “dirty work” can go a while without being recognized. That is, until their job isn’t being done properly.

It's no different in the NFL, where defensive tackles live in a sea of anonymity and sweat as they battle through the trenches. But that anonymity disappears the moment an opposing offense starts ripping off chunk runs between the tackles.

Luckily for Atlanta Falcons fans, half the battle is already won. Thanks to reinforcements added last offseason, the Falcons turned into one of the league’s top pass-rushing units, finishing second in the NFL with 57 sacks after fielding one of the league’s worst pass rushes the year prior.

But after allowing the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL last season, Atlanta now has an opportunity to strengthen the unit further by adding a formidable piece along the interior to round out its defensive line.

Falcons on SI takes a look at a free agent that could improve immediate relief to the unit next season.

Jonathan Allen (Minnesota Vikings)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) is knocked down by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) as he gets a pass off in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now entering his tenth NFL season, Jonathan Allen leaves little reason to worry about age-related decline after tying a career high with 68 tackles last season while starting a career-high 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings. The 31-year-old has showcased impressive durability throughout his career, starting at least 15 games during seven out of his nine NFL seasons.

With former starting defensive tackle David Onyemata signing with the New York Jets, and second-year players Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro not giving much to write home about during their first seasons, Allen would provide Atlanta with a battle-tested option to plug in at their five-tech.

As a heavy-handed defender who uses leverage and strength to engage and shed blockers, he should maintain the gap integrity needed for Atlanta’s linebackers to fill running lanes downhill and swoop in to finish plays.

The Alabama product could also serve as another weapon for the Falcons' already strong pass rush, with his most productive season coming in 2021 after he recorded a career-high nine sacks. The following season, he set a career-high with 16 tackles-for-loss.

His best game of the season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, when he generated a season-high six pressures while making three tackles.

Throughout his NFL career, the two-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 126 games while making 125 starts, recording 469 tackles, 45.5 sacks and 67 tackles-for-loss over the course of nine seasons.