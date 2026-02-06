Three Falcons Snubbed Of Seasonal Awards At NFL Honors

The Atlanta Falcons had three players snubbed during Thursday night’s NFL Honors. They had two finalists for the AP Defensive Player of the Year, with edge James Pearce Jr. and safety Xavier Watts, plus running back Bijan Robinson, who was up for AP Offensive Player of the Year.

The Falcons made the aggressive move last spring to trade back up into the first round for Pearce. In his first NFL season, the pass rusher rewarded the Falcons with 10.5 sacks, which helped this unit break the franchise record for team sacks. It was the highest total for a Falcons defender since 2016.

“I mean, we're seeing something borderline historic, especially for a rookie,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said about Pearce in December. “And goodness gracious, there is so much more meat on the bone. He is finding his way, and he's growing. He's getting better every week, process included. There is still so much more out there for him.”

Watts, a third-round pick from Notre Dame, led all rookies with five interceptions, a total that was also second in the NFL among all defenders. He made a late run at the award with his outstanding performances in the season’s second half.

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide, landing 40 of the 50 possible votes. Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori had seven votes, while Pearce had two and Watts had one.

Robinson led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,298) by an incredible 172 yards, while adding 11 total touchdowns. His outstanding performance secured his first career first-team All-Pro running back nod, ahead of the player who somehow finished with twice as many first-place votes .

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba took home the award for Offensive Player of the Year after his 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he probably falls short of Robinson’s DJ skills.

The Falcons also recognized cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. for his work in the Atlanta area through the A.J. Terrell Jr. Foundation, an organization committed to advancing his home city’s future by investing in young people. You can learn more about what he does here .

Washington’s Bobby Wagner rightfully took home the award for his work in promoting stroke education. The linebacker lost his mother, Phenia Mae Wagner, due to complications from a stroke. In her honor, Wagner created the FAST54 Phenia Mae Fund in partnership with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Cedar Sinai, National Children's Hospital, and Kaiser Permanente.