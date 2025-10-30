Trade Options for Atlanta Falcons Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Atlanta Falcons find themselves in an interesting spot. They are in the midst of a two-game losing streak, punctuated by a 24-point loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.
Coming up next are a set of road trips to New England to face the 6-2 Patriots, and then to Germany to face the 7-1 Colts. The next two games will go a long way in determining what becomes of the Falcons in 2025, but their Week 9 matchup could be a massive indicator.
According to the NFL’s NextGenStats, the 3-4 Falcons currently hold a 19% chance of reaching the postseason. If they win on Sunday against the Patriots, that number could jump to 29%. If they lose, it would drop to just 14%.
Should they lose and opt to be sellers at the NFL’s deadline, these are a handful of options they could consider ahead of next Tuesday.
EDGE ARNOLD EBIKETIE
The veteran edge rusher was listed as an under-the-radar trade candidate for the Falcons this season as he enters the final year of his deal. Ebiketie has played 57 games (12 starts) for the Falcons over his four years in Atlanta, where he has 114 tackles (68 solo), 14.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
The Falcons invested heavily in his position group this offseason, with the addition of Leonard Floyd and the drafting of two first-round edge rushers. With his future with the Falcons unknown, Ebiketie, a former second-round selection, could garner some interest on the open market.
ILB KADEN ELLISS
The Falcons’ interior linebacker is one of the most important players on this Falcons’ defense, and an unlikely trade candidate. Elliss has either been first or second on this team in tackles since signing with Atlanta ahead of the 2023 season, and he also led the team in sacks last season.
That said, the veteran is entering the third and final year of his three-year contract. The likely route for the Falcons would be an extension at the end of this season, but a trade could be on the table if the price is right.
TE KYLE PITTS SR.
Kyle Pitts is currently on pace for 833 yards, which would amount to his best year in Atlanta since his breakout rookie season. With Pitts entering the final year of his rookie deal, the tight end has generated a lot of buzz nationally in the buildup to the deadline.
The former fourth-overall pick still carries a lot of name recognition, and the Falcons could get calls on him between now and Tuesday.
RB TYLER ALLGEIER
This is another one when it comes to highly unlikely deals for the Falcons to make at the deadline, but he is another player who is in the final year of his deal in Atlanta. There are set to be a few different teams who would be interested in picking up a running back, and Allgeier has a 1,000-yard season to his name.
The bulldozer of a running back is very valuable to this Falcons offense, so whatever they recoup would likely not be enough to force their hand.
QB KIRK COUSINS
The worst-kept secret at Flowery Branch is that the Falcons’ 37-year-old backup quarterback wants to be a starter somewhere in the NFL this season. Sunday’s 173-yard output when he stepped in for an injured Michael Penix Jr. in a 24-point loss probably did not do him many favors, but a needy team could still come calling for a veteran presence.
His former club in Minnesota could be interested after they have struggled with injuries to J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz this season, but the Falcons would likely want them to take on some of his hefty contract. With time left between now and Tuesday’s deadline, the possibility of a deal remains on the table.