Five Falcons Make Top-10 of NFL Pro Bowl Fan Vote

The first portion of the NFL Pro Bowl voting is now official, with the fan votes being released to the public, and the Atlanta Falcons will have a few players in the mix for 2026.

Final Pro Bowl voting top 10 at each position. Zoom in. pic.twitter.com/olPZt5bhX7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 22, 2025

Running back Bijan Robinson (fifth among all players at his position in the NFL), tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (seventh), linebacker Kaden Elliss (fourth), rookie safety Xavier Watts (ninth), and punter Bradley Pinion (sixth) made the top 10 of the fan vote for their respective positions.

The Falcons’ 6-9 record likely did not do them many favors in the fan vote, but they still should have a decent chance to have a few players reach the Pro Bowl Games this season.

Robinson, who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage, is a likely candidate to make the Pro Bowl roster this season, but he finished fourth in the NFC among running backs. Meanwhile, Pitts also finished fourth among tight ends, and Elliss finished third among inside linebackers.

Fan voting concluded on Monday, December 15th, and the official AFC and NFC player rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Tuesday, December 23rd at 10 a.m. (ET). NFL players and coaches submitted their votes on Friday, December 19th. They will be tabulated alongside the fans ahead of Tuesday’s reveal.

The Falcons had just two participants selected for the initial rosters last season – right guard Chris Lindstrom and special teamer KhaDarel Hodge, with running back Bijan Robinson filling in later as a replacement. That was Lindstrom’s third selection, while it was the first for Hodge and Robinson.

According to the NFL, the Chicago Bears led all clubs in total votes received from the fans, followed by the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce led all vote-getters for a second-straight season, while Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen ranked second overall. New England quarterback Drake Maye, along with Chicago’s Caleb Williams and Kevin Byard, rounded out the top five.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, February 3rd, alongside the Super Bowl LX festivities. The AFC and NFC will play in a flag football game, while being coached by Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC).