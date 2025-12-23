What Bijan Robinson's Pro Bowl Selection Means for Atlanta Falcons Salary Cap

The Atlanta Falcons had a pair of players selected to represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl this year. Running back Bijan Robinson earns his first nod, and guard Chris Lindstrom has been chosen for the fourth consecutive year.

The Pro Bowl Games have changed and evolved into something unrecognizable over the last decade, but it's still recognition from players, coaches, and fans that the player is among the top of his craft.

However, for players on rookie contracts, it means significantly more. Veterans have incentive-laden contracts that may or may not include a bonus for being selected to a Pro Bowl, but rookies have it baked in to the club-option fifth year of their deal.

The Falcons selected Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage in his third season, and Atlanta will pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason.

While the first four years of a first-round draft pick's contract are slotted based on where he's selected, the fifth-year option is position-based.

For example, the Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers at No. 22 overall in the same draft as Robinson. Robinson's deal at No. 8 was four years and $22 million guaranteed. Flowers' contract was four years and $14 million guaranteed.

However, as a wide receiver with two Pro Bowls under his belt, Flowers' fifth-year option is scheduled to be $28 million. The Pro Bowls added nearly $11 million to his standard $17.5 million fifth-year option.

Robinson's standard fifth-year option was scheduled to be $7.5 million, despite being selected 14 spots higher than Flowers. However, the Pro Bowl nod factors into his option year, and it will now cost the Falcons $11.4 million when they pick up the fifth year.

Only Jonathan Taylor ($15.4 million) has a higher cap hit at running back in 2025. Bijan Robinson's Pro Bowl nod will cost the Falcons an extra $3.9 million on their 2027 salary cap.

And he's still a bargain.

Robinson is on pace to set the franchise record for yards from scrimmage. William Andrews had 2,176 in 16 games in 1983. Robinson is sitting at 2,026 after 15 games in a 17-game season. He's averaging 171.5 yards during the Falcons' last two games.

He's clearly been the MVP for the Atlanta Falcons, and if they were a team in contention, he'd be getting NFL MVP talk.

In what has been another lost season for the Falcons, getting Robinson the record on national television on Monday Night Football against the Rams would be a feel-good story for a franchise in need of some good feels.

It will be tough against a Rams' defense that ranks No. 6 in the NFL in defensive EPA.

Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons took a lot of flak when they selected a non-premium position in the top 10 in 2023. Fast forward three years, and Falcons fans wouldn't take a No. 8 in 2026 in exchange for Robinson.

He's the best player on the team, one of the best in the NFL, and the face of the franchise.

And now, he's a Pro Bowler.