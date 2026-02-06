Bijan Robinson Reacts to Kevin Stefanski as Falcons Head Coach

Kevin Stefanski will be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons , and no one should be more excited about that fact than running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson was one of the many different players out in San Francisco for the media days ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday. The Falcons’ running back had a lot of high praise for his new head coach.

"He has a plan already... I just can't wait to get to work" 💪@Bijan5Robinson has nothing but faith in his new head coach for the @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/TpbafZ24vp — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 5, 2026

“I’m really excited about it,” Robinson said in an interview with Good Morning Football. “I talked to Kevin, and he’s a great human being. The cool thing is, he has a plan already. You already know he sees the vision of the team. He sees the vision of what he wants.”

Stefanski made it a point to make sure Robinson was among the first players that he contacted on the night he was officially brought on as the next head coach of the Falcons. He sent a late-night text message that evening, and the two spoke on Sunday.

“I couldn't wait to talk to him, spend some time with him in Flowery Branch in the locker room, just catching up. He's a special person,” Stefanski said with a smile during his introduction. “He's team-oriented. He's an intelligent player, and there's no shortage to what he can do with the football in his hands.”

As far as getting the ball into Robinson’s hands, the finalist for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year and Pro Bowl running back feels like he still has a lot to gain under his new head coach.

“Just talking to him, he knows how to utilize everybody for their skillsets,” Robinson continued. “He knows how to put everybody in the right positions. I’m super excited about that because I add more to the run game and the pass game. I do a lot of different things on the football field, so hearing his plan and hearing what he has to say is pretty awesome.”

Robinson led the NFL in yards from scrimmage, but he will be looking to take the next step in 2026 as the Falcons look to string together more wins in Stefanski’s first year as head coach. The running back sees the vision. Now it’s about executing it.

“I feel great about it, and everybody else does, too. I just can’t wait to get to work.”