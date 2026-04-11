Who Are The Best Second-Round Gems in Atlanta Falcons History ?

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, both teams and fans are hopeful to find the right pieces to shape the future of their franchises. The Atlanta Falcons may not have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, but they have made several notable second-round selections over that time. They have a new front office, but the overall track record gives hope that their No. 48 overall pick can become a difference-maker.

Falcons on SI takes a look at the five most notable second-round picks in franchise history, including one who could’ve been the best player in franchise history in an alternate universe.

Scott Case, 32nd Overall Pick (1984-1994)

While the Falcons had just one winning season during his time with the team, he was a reliable contributor to their defense | Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma product lined up at multiple positions during his time as a Falcon, starting his career as a strong safety before switching to cornerback in 1986. While serving as Atlanta's starting right cornerback in 1988, Case was selected to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with 10 interceptions.

He later moved back to safety and became one of the league’s most productive run stoppers, finishing among the NFL’s top five in combined tackles during the 1990 and 1991 seasons.

By the time Case left Atlanta in 1995, he ranked second in career tackles (959), fourth in career interceptions (30), and had the most tackles in team history from a defensive back (7.5). He finished with 162 combined tackles in 1991, behind Tampa Bay's Broderick Thomas and his Falcons teammate Jessie Tuggle.

Deion Jones, 52nd Overall Pick (2016-2022)

Jones racked up 652 tackles through six seasons in Atlanta before being traded to the Cleveland Browns. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jones made an immediate impact upon arriving in Atlanta in 2016, starting 13 games and earning PFWA All-Rookie honors while racking up 108 tackles and leading the NFL with two interceptions returned for a touchdown en route to the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI appearance.

He followed that up with a Pro Bowl season in 2017, tying for the fourth-most tackles in the NFL (138) while adding three interceptions and a sack.

Jones established himself as one of the league’s most versatile linebackers in Atlanta, topping 100 tackles in five of six seasons and starting at least 16 games four times. By the time he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, Jones had totaled 652 tackles, 11 interceptions, 8.5 sacks, and a franchise-record five interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Alge Crumpler, 35th Overall Pick (2001-2007)

Through seven seasons in Atlanta, Crumpler was selected to the Pro Bowl four times. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Serving as a security blanket for former Falcons' star quarterback Michael Vick, Crumpler caught 316 passes for 4,212 yards and 35 touchdowns through seven seasons in Atlanta.

In 2004, the University of North Carolina product started 14 games while helping the Falcons reach the NFC Championship game. Crumpler earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2003 to 2006, with his best season coming during the 2005 campaign while hauling in 65 passes for 877 yards and five touchdowns.

Jonathan Babineaux, 59th Overall Pick (2005-2016)

One of the longest tenured Falcons of this century, Babineaux anchored Atlanta's defensive line for over a decade. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

With the second-most games played by a Falcon (regular season and playoffs included) behind Jessie Tuggle, Babineaux retired as one of the most consistent defenders in Falcons history.

His best season came in 2009, when he led all NFL defensive tackles with a career-high six sacks, along with 47 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. Babineaux's final season was in 2016, retiring shortly after the Falcons' 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Over his 12 seasons in Atlanta, the Iowa product totaled 394 tackles, 27 sacks, 91 tackles for loss, ten forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

What Could Have Been: Brett Favre (1991)

Favre spent just one season in Atlanta before embarking on a Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Favre's time with the Falcons was unremarkable. Former head coach Jerry Glanville reportedly said that it would take a plane crash for the future Hall of Famer to see playing time in his offense. He wound up throwing just four passes during regular-season game action, with half of them being intercepted, and his first pass being an interception returned for a touchdown.

Things ended up working out for the Mississippi native, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 1992 season before winning three MVP awards and a Super Bowl.