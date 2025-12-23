Who Could Be the Falcons' Starting Quarterback in 2026?

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in a difficult position at quarterback moving into the offseason ahead of the 2026 season. With the timeline of Michael Penix Jr.’s return still very much in question, the Falcons will likely look to add a quarterback who can take snaps through the summer and potentially into the regular season.

Kirk Cousins is still under contract with the Falcons through the 2026 and 2027 seasons, but he is currently in line to carry a $57.5 million cap number during each year. The number is big enough that the Falcons will be forced to at least consider moving on from him this March before his $10 million roster bonus hits on the fifth league day of the new season.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Cousins has put together a strong resume of his own over the Falcons’ last six games. The veteran is 3-3 as the starter, and has averaged 194.2 yards passing per game with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Aside from the dreadful showing against the Seattle Seahawks, Cousins has completed 60% or more of his passes in five of his starts.

“ Everything’s on the table ,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said last week about the chances that Cousins could be the team’s Week 1 starter in 2026. Whether or not that comes to pass depends on several factors – including who inevitably may be on the coaching staff and how the Falcons’ front office views their 2026 season.

If Morris and the Terry Fontenot regime return next year, they may attempt to bring him back to try and win as quickly as possible. If it is somebody else, there may be a move in a different direction.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Assuming the Falcons look to free agency, here are some potential options for quarterbacks that could end up being on the open market.

NOTE: All contract numbers are pulled from Spotrac .

PENDING FREE AGENTS FOR FALCONS IN 2026:

Easton Stick, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Oftentimes, the best option is the one you don’t have to go very far to find. In this case, that would be the Falcons’ current backup quarterback, Easton Stick.

While he has not seen game action in 2025, the backup did provide serviceable work during the preseason. Stick’s best sample size came with the Chargers in 2023, where he played in five games (starting four), where he completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He is familiar with the organization and a serviceable option, depending on what the Falcons are looking for.

Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

One of the interesting candidates for the Falcons after he had a strong showing against the Bears in Week 16 is Malik Willis. The fourth-year player came off the bench and completed 9-of-11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the game, but also added 44 yards on the ground.

The former third-round pick from Westlake High School (Roswell, GA) could make a homecoming in 2026 with something to prove. After he was selected by the Titans in 2022, he only to started three games before being traded to the Packets in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. Since being in Green Bay, Willis has appeared in 10 games (starting two, winning both), where he threw for 684 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 201 yards and another score.

Depending on how long Jordan Love could be out, Willis could get a prolonged audition for a future squad.

Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The first steady backup on this list is veteran Tyrod Taylor. The longtime reserve player has made seven stops in his 15-year NFL career, but has started just 62 games in that span. Several successful quarterbacks in this league have played alongside Taylor, including Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and more, making him an ideal candidate to be a bridge for Penix’s return.

Like others on this list, Taylor would be able to give good reps to the team during training camp while also providing solid veteran playing experience should Penix not be able to return in time for the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jimmy Garoppolo has been a steady name in the NFL over the last decade. He has made several stops around the NFL, and even led the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019 after winning two Lombardi Trophies as the backup with the Patriots. Garoppolo has made 64 starts in his career, but has been largely utilized as a backup since he was benched by the Raiders in 2023.

He is unlikely to take a lot of attention away from Penix as he recovers from his knee injury, but Garoppolo could provide veteran snaps for the team as its starter during training camp before stepping back to be a veteran presence for the regular season. His postseason experience could prove to be valuable, too, for a team that has not been since 2017.

Trey Lance, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A former No. 3 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has remained a talented enigma. He has bounced around the league since the 49ers moved on from him, but the arm talent has kept teams calling. There were rumors that the Falcons were interested in him during that draft cycle, but they took Kyle Pitts Sr. after Lance went the pick before, so that will never be known.

Since 2021, Lance has played in just 15 games (five starts) and has 1,153 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. If the Falcons wanted to try a riskier hand with someone with upside, then this could be in the cards for them.

Zach Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Similar to Lance, Zach Wilson is another former high-capital draft selection from just a few seasons ago. Wilson’s flame quickly burned out in New York, and the team opted to replace him with Aaron Rodgers in 2023 – ironically, he wound up starting 11 games that season after Rodgers went down in Week 1.

Maybe Wilson’s is an unpopular name to some at first glance, but recent seasons have shown that second chances can serve both parties. Sam Darnold revived his career with the Vikings last season before landing with the Seahawks this year. Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, and more have followed in the ‘new team, new me’ mantra, and Wilson may be the next one. It appeared like he would get that chance last weekend after Tua Tagovailoa was benched by the Dolphins, but they opted to start the rookie Quinn Ewers instead.

The Falcons should be able to get him for a reasonable deal, and if it doesn’t work out, then Penix should be around the corner to come back and start after he recovers from his knee injury.

VETERAN TRADE CANDIDATES FOR FALCONS IN 2026:

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mac Jones is under contract with the 49ers through the 2026 season, but his cap hit is just $3.98 million – a very reasonable number for how he played for them in a pinch this season.

He stepped in as the starter for an injured Brock Purdy, winning five of his eight games. Jones held the offense together in the exact way that a team would hope a backup would, completing 69.6% of his passes for an average of 268.9 yards per game, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The 49ers will likely want to hold onto the backup, but the Falcons may be able to pry him away with day-three draft capital.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The journeyman quarterback is under contract with the Cardinals through the 2026 season, but the team has an out after this season. With the future of Kyler Murray increasingly uncertain, they may want to hold onto Brissett, or even extend him. The winning has not come for him under center, but he has had a strong season. He has completed 65.2% of his passes for an average of 242.6 yards per game with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Like Jones, Brissett has proven to be a capable backup with some upside if he needs to make several starts. He carries a slightly larger cap hit of $7.19 million.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins | Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Two expensive and exceedingly unlikely trade candidates for the Falcons in 2026 are Tua Tagovailoa from the Dolphins and Kyler Murray from the Cardinals. Tagovailoa, who was benched this week after a prolonged stint of poor quarterback play, is set to command an AAV of $53.1 million until 2028. Murray, whose injured reserve stint feels more like a soft benching than a true injury designation, commands a similarly pricey $46.1 million AAV until 2028.

Both franchises may be looking to move these contracts, but will likely find it difficult to do so. If they eat the dead money, these two could be more appealing options for the Falcons. It is exceedingly unlikely that the Falcons would welcome another exorbitant contract through their doors after getting off of Cousins’ deal, so that would be the only plausible scenario.