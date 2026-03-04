Will Kyle Pitts Get a Long-Term Deal from the Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons were quick to make a move on tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. this offseason, becoming the first team to use the franchise tag this offseason. The decision bought them at least one more year with the tight end, but maybe more.

Tagging Pitts means the Falcons ensure they will have the inside track in any contract negotiations. The two parties will have until July to sign an extension, or Pitts’ one-year contract worth $15.045 million will go into effect.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

But could the tight end be forced to play on the one-year deal in 2026? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer put together some Tuesday thoughts that included the Falcons’ tight end and whether he will end up playing on the tag this season.

“In Pitts’s case, this is purely an on-field thing. After a promising rookie year in 2021, a knee injury the following season set his career back, both in needing to have the knee drained regularly in 2023 and in the effect that had in his development. By 2024, he was in a platoon with Charlie Woerner. And then in 2025, after failing to hit even 700 yards or five touchdowns in three consecutive seasons, he went for 88 catches, 928 yards and five scores,” Breer wrote.

“Is that now who Pitts is? The tag gives the Falcons another year to figure that out, with a new coaching staff in place, including a head man (Kevin Stefanski) who values the position.”

The Falcons could always opt to pursue negotiations with their tight end, but it appears they will be taking the ‘prove it’ route.

A torn ACL derailed his 2022, but his subsequent performances in 2023 and 2024 made it seem as if his time in Atlanta would soon be coming to an end. He finished with 667 and 602 yards in either season, raising some doubts that he would live up to his lofty draft stock.

Atlanta ultimately decided to pick up his fifth-year option, and Pitts rewarded their faith by finishing second among tight ends in receptions (88) and receiving yards (928), while adding a career-high five touchdowns. After years of inconsistent performance, it finally appeared like he was becoming the impact player the Falcons drafted.

However, there is some lingering doubt. Was it just a flash in the pan? Did his production only come because the Falcons had no other receiving options after Drake London went down with a PCL injury?

53% of his yards (494) came over the seven games after London went down with his injury, while four of his touchdowns came in that span. For better context, Pitts’ average yards per game jumped from 43.4 in the first 10 games to 70.6 after the London injury.

On the other hand, Pitts may have finally realized the potential that was there all along, and it could be maximized under new head coach Kevin Stefanski . But is that enough for the Falcons to gamble with a high-end contract?

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

In terms of limiting their commitment, a year on the tag would prove to be good for the Falcons, but it could also drive the price up more than it is now. At $15 million, Pitts would qualify as the league’s fifth-highest-paid tight end. If he repeats his 2025 production, it could creep much closer to the market rate of $19 million.

No matter which way you slice it, this will be an important season for both parties. The Falcons don’t need Kyle Pitts to be good anymore. They need him to be indispensable, and 2026 will decide whether he is.