Two Reasons Why Falcons Should Extend Kyle Pitts - And Two Why They Shouldn’t

The Atlanta Falcons have officially reset their front office, naming Ian Cunningham as their next general manager. The first major decision he will have to make is what to do with pending free agent tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.

After several years of fluctuating performances, the former No. 4 overall pick turned it on in 2025 with a career season. Pitts was named to his first All-Pro team after catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He became the weapon that the Falcons believed he could be in the open field, with an incredible 58% of his receptions going for first downs.

Before last season, Pitts had put together a pair of middling seasons that fell short of expectations. That creates a level of uncertainty heading into 2026, and what figures to be a massive financial commitment.

A franchise tag will buy the Falcons a year, but it will run them about $16 million ( according to Spotrac ). Should they choose to go this route, they will have until March 3rd to make that official.

The Falcons are already hard at work putting together their plan for the offseason, and Pitts is one of several decisions the front office will have to make. Falcons OnSI put together a pair of reasons why the Falcons should or should not extend their star tight end.

SHOULD – Kevin Stefanski Loves His Tight Ends

Kevin Stefanski is a self-proclaimed tight end “aficionado.”

“I love the position. I coached it. It was my first position to coach on the offensive staff, as tight ends coach with the Vikings under Coach [Mike] Zimmer,” Stefanski said. “I love the position because of the versatility that it provides to an offense. And you've seen it around the league. This is nothing new or earth-shattering, but tight ends that can line up all over make life hard on a defense. Whether you can line them up outside, in the backfield, in line, you name it, we love versatility at that position.”

From 2022 to 2024, David Njoku, who despite routinely struggling with injuries, was on a 17-game pace to average 621 yards and five touchdowns per season. However, he did not play enough games to reach his potential. In 2025, Harold Fannin did. As a rookie, he took over as the primary option in Cleveland, catching 72 passes for 731 yards.

If those two players were good with Stefanski, then Kyle Pitts can be great.

SHOULD NOT – Inconsistent Production Is a Red Flag

Pitts exploded onto the scene as a rookie, putting together his first (and only) 1,000-yard season of his career. A torn ACL cost him his second season, and inconsistency and criticism around effort marred the following two years.

There is reasonable concern that the breakout in 2025 was an isolated incident born of necessity. The Falcons lost Drake London in Week 11 to a PCL injury in his knee, and the star receiver missed the next several games (and was not 100% when he did return).

Pitts averaged 70.6 yards per game and scored four touchdowns after London’s injury, compared to 43.4 and one touchdown before the injury. The pre-London injury numbers would bring Pitts’ projected production closer to his 2023 and 2024 totals, which could indicate this season was an anomaly rather than an expectation.

SHOULD – Pitts May Only Be Scratching His Potential

Pitts, who is still only 25, has continued to develop as a professional player this season. He has finished his fifth season in the league, but is just one year older than Travis Kelce was when he recorded his first career NFL reception. This is not to say that Pitts will turn into that future Hall of Fame player, but he is still very young and has the potential to be a special player.

He began his career with massive expectations, but that early momentum was derailed by a knee injury and lackluster quarterback play. His 2025 season was a return to what could be, and it would be reasonable to expect that Pitts could continue with his progression from here and take off.

SHOULD NOT – Kyle Pitts Will Be Expensive, While Falcons Have Several Other Extensions to Consider

Spotrac project Pitts to land a four-year contract worth $43.3 million ($10.83 million AAV), while a franchise tag would run the Falcons about $16 million. If Pitts were to hit the market, that AAV could start to balloon. A $10.83 value would be 13th in the NFL, and Pitts’ production and potential will likely warrant a larger investment.

For the Falcons, they have to weigh their options carefully. Atlanta already spends almost double (according to Over The Cap) on its offense compared to its defense, and that is with most of its offensive stars currently on rookie deals. Wide receiver Drake London is set to receive an extension this offseason that should run the Falcons $30 million AAV or more. Running back Bijan Robinson will also be in the market for a near $20 million AAV extension next offseason.

The Falcons could look to the draft or free agency to find a less expensive option.

With an ever-expanding cap, the Falcons should be able to balance these contracts, but it could be a major risk given Pitts’ inconsistent play.