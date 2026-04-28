Why This Late Round Pick Will Make An Early Impact For The Atlanta Falcons

It’s not often that a sixth-round pick outside of a kicker or punter is expected to contribute right away, but the Atlanta Falcons may have had a steal fall into their lap.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was once on pace to be a first-round pick after an incredibly decorated start to his collegiate career at LSU.

As a freshman, he was named a True Freshman All-American and First-team All-SEC selection after leading the team with 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles-for-loss while totaling 72 tackles.

LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr (#40) would be a borderline top-10 pick in this draft class.



He is a true freshman. pic.twitter.com/kw6df15B4n — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 8, 2023

While an ACL injury may have delayed that trajectory, the former five-star recruit still closed out his career with an All-SEC season and an impressive showing at LSU’s Pro Day.

The injury concerns are real and likely always will be, but in the meantime, the LSU product represents one of the most apparent low-risk, high-reward investments on the Falcons’ roster.

Can Perkins Jr. Make An Impact Right Away?

The rookie linebacker showed he still has the explosiveness that once made him seem destined for the top-10, running a 4.38 40-yard dash at LSU’s Pro Day, a time that would have ranked first among all linebackers at the NFL Combine.

LB Harold Perkins Jr. at LSU Pro Day:



4.38 in the 40-yard dash 👀 pic.twitter.com/LuKjOQdEhX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 23, 2026

Perkins Jr. also recorded a 10-foot-4 broad jump, which would have tied for the fourth-best mark at the position.

While his senior stats may be a notch or two below what he was putting up before his injury, the New Orleans native still managed to tie for the team lead with three interceptions while adding 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks

His best game of the season came during the Tigers' 23-22 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks, when he finished with an interception, a sack and three forced fumbles.

With former Falcons leading tackler and defensive anchor Kaden Elliss signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the New Orleans Saints this off-season, Divine Deablo is left as Atlanta's only trusted player at the position.

As he showed during his Pro Day and final season, Perkins Jr. still has the athleticism to make an impact against the run from sideline to sideline while effectively keeping up with tight ends and slot receivers in coverage, which is exactly what Falcons defensive coordinatorJeff Ulbrich looks for in his linebackers.

His most significant competition will likely come from linebackers JD Bertrand and Troy Andersen, who were both underwhelming when filling in due to injury last year, along with Kendal Daniels, Atlanta’s fourth-round pick.

As a sixth-round pick, the spot won’t be handed to him, but the former Tiger has a clear path to playing time if he impresses during offseason workouts and training camp.