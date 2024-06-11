Practice Notes, Takeaways as Falcons End Minicamp, Hit Summer Break
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- School is out and summer is in session for the Atlanta Falcons, who finished mandatory minicamp Tuesday with a practice that lasted only half the usual length at IBM Performance Field.
The Falcons participated in 11-on-11 walkthroughs before moving into special teams work and practicing onside kicks. It was a slow and abbreviated day, one that leads into a family day Wednesday before players officially break for six weeks prior to the start of training camp.
Let's empty the notebook on Tuesday's brief session ...
Falcons Show New Look in Defensive Rotations
For what seems like the first time in full team installs during open viewing portions for the media, third-round rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice worked with the Falcons' second-team defense. He's spent much of the spring working with the third- and fourth-teams.
Atlanta's defensive ends consisted of James Smith-Williams and Zach Harrison, while its edge contingency featured Trice, Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie. At defensive tackle, Ta'Quon Graham, Eddie Goldman, Ruke Orhorhoro and Kentavius Street rotated with the first and second teams while Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata didn't participate.
Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman had the first turns at linebacker, with Landman later pairing Troy Andersen in the middle of Atlanta's defense before Elliss returned in place of Landman. The Falcons appear likely to feature Elliss while Landman and Andersen rotate depending on packages.
In the secondary, Mike Hughes served as the Falcons' No. 2 cornerback behind A.J. Terrell while Richie Grant was the starting safety next to Jessie Bates III. Dee Alford was the nickel during five-defensive back packages.
When Atlanta turned to the second team, Clark Phillips III and Anthony Johnson took over at cornerback while Antonio Hamilton Sr. worked at nickel. DeMarcco Hellams and Micah Abernathy were the safeties.
Later, Hellams worked alongside Bates; those two have been the primary first-teamers throughout OTAs and the same held true in minicamp.
Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood told SI's AllFalcons last Wednesday the rotations are simply to see different combinations with hopes of finding the right one, when communication and performance marry one another.
Offensive Line Misses Starter While Another Rotates
Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary comfortably watched practice from behind the offense while wearing a black-and-gray hat and T-shirt. McGary participated fully in OTAs and his absence should have no long-term implications.
In place of McGary, Atlanta turned to Storm Norton, as it did last season. Norton and Tyler Vrabel are expected to be the Falcons' bookend offensive tackle reserves with the former perhaps officially earning "swing tackle" responsibilities.
Also of note, Kyle Hinton took a few snaps at left guard from Matthew Bergeron, who actively participated in the session.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris praised Bergeron before the session, and there's not a competition brewing, but it feels indicative of Hinton's standing in the room and should bode well for him come roster cutdown day.
Extracurriculars
Kirk Cousins and Taylor Heinicke were the quarterbacks working with the first two teams while rookies Michael Penix Jr. and John Paddock were on the far field with the third and fourth teams.
Former 2022 third-round outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone was also on the far field and hasn't spent much time involved with the starters throughout this phase of the summer. With a new staff and limited defensive role last year, Malone appears poised to have to earn his way onto the roster this fall.
Revisiting the defensive line, Jarrett said his goal is to be a full-go for training camp and he feels confident in where he stands in the recovery process from his torn ACL in Week 8 last season.
Looking ahead, the Falcons will be away for the next several weeks. Some players, like California native Drake London, are heading home. Others, like Penix, will hang around Atlanta for a little while.
Morris said the players will consistently be thinking about what's next -- it's just how they're wired. Handling the physical training aspect will be crucial, but absorbing the information from OTAs and minicamp is similarly important.
As such, Morris anticipates players doing walkthroughs and simulations on their own so information doesn't get lost. Who does this most, Morris said, will eventually come to light on the field.
"The guys that do that more are the guys that become obsessed it," Morris said. "And the guys that are obsessed with it are the guys we want to bring a part of our community. Those are usually the guys that rise above all and become different players."
Coaches are in a similar spot, as Morris said it's important for staffers to travel, get away and enjoy the break with family and friends. But the itch to come back will set in, and stepping away entirely isn't possible.
Minds will wander - and after nearly two months of meetings and four months of player and assistant acquisition, Morris is letting his go to faraway places: Lifting the Lombardi Trophy come February.
"When you come back, you're just renewed and reenergized," Morris said. "And it's time for us to go win a championship."