Falcons Urged to Replace Justin Simmons With Former All-Pro in NFL Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons signed 4-time second-team All-Pro safety Justin Simmons during the 2024 preseason. While that move solidified the back end of Atlanta's defense, it didn't have as great of an impact as initially hoped.
But Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox argued the Falcons could try again with a different free agent safety this offseason -- San Francisco 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga.
"Based on past production, Hufanga should be considered one of the top defensive backs headed into free agency. Fast, physical and with a keen eye for diagnosing plays, he can add a disruptive presence to any secondary," wrote Knox.
"When fully healthy in 2022, Hufanga rallied two forced fumbles, four interceptions and five tackles for loss while earning first-team All-Pro honors. He'll turn only 26 next month.
"The Falcons could lose safeties Justin Simmons and Richie Grant in free agency. Even if one or both of them return, Atlanta needs more playmaking ability in its secondary. Hufanga could provide it."
Knox ranked Hufanga at No. 8 among the top 50 NFL free agents for this offseason. He also named the Falcons and Detroit Lions as Hufanga's top two potential suitors.
Simmons possesses a more impressive resume with four All-Pro nominations. But he's never made first-team All-Pro like Hufanga did in 2022.
During the 2022 campaign, Hufanga had 97 combined tackles with 9 pass defenses to go with his other statistics.
Since then, health has been an issue with Hufanga. He missed 17 games over the past two seasons.
That could make Hufanga one of the riskier high-profiled free agents this offseason. But he turns just 26 in Feb. and given that his play from 2022 is still his ceiling, he will come with a high reward as well.
Whether it's Hufanga or another veteran, the Falcons are likely to be in the safety market like last summer. Simmons posted 62 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 7 pass defenses and 2 interceptions during 2024. He registered a career-low 59.9 Pro Football Focus player grade.
The Falcons don't have to make a major splash at safety because Jessie Bates III is one of the top strong safeties in the NFL. It might even be wise for the team not to invest more money at safety because of the other needs on the Falcons roster.
But if general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris desire to keep the strength of the defense at safety, Hufanga is set to be one of the top safeties available this spring.