Will Levis Injury a Reminder Falcons' Apparent Kirk Cousins Plan Could Work
The Atlanta Falcons are insistent that Kirk Cousins will be the team's backup quarterback this season. In all likelihood, that will be the case.
But speculation has run rampent for much of the offseason that the Falcons could trade Cousins to a contender after they suffer a quarterback injury this summer. Monday sent a strong reminder that that scenario is very much in play.
The Tennessee Titans announced Monday morning that quarterback Will Levis is out for the season because of shoulder surgery.
The Titans are highly unlikely to be a candidate to acquire Kirk Cousins. For one, Tennessee was probably going to start No. 1-drafted rookie quarterback Cam Ward anyway. The Titans aren't expected to be contenders either, so even if the team needed a quarterback, Cousins probably wouldn't waive his no-trade clause to head to Nashville.
So, no, the Levis injury doesn't make the Titans likely suitors for Cousins. But it is a reminder of how often injuries happen in football. If the injury bug should hit another team who wants to win in 2025, then the Falcons may just have the perfect suitor for Cousins.
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons last offseason, but the team also selected Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 draft. Penix replaced Cousins in Week 16 after weeks of poor play from the veteran.
However, Cousins told NFL personality Kay Adams this offseason that he suffered a shoulder injury shortly after Halloween, which is about when the quarterback began experiencing a turndown in production.
Overall, Cousins posted a 7-7 record as a starter last season. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had a league-high 16 interceptions.
The veteran didn't do enough to keep his job from Penix, but Cousins should still be good enough that if a contender suffers a quarterback injury over the next few weeks, then he could be a candidate to acquire.