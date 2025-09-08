Preseason Sensation Isaac Teslaa Pulled Out Another Miraculous Grab in NFL Debut
The Lions didn’t have much to celebrate after their poor showing in Week 1 against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Detroit’s offense, one of the most dangerous units in football last year, looked mostly lost in its first game without coordinator Ben Johnson wearing the headset. On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions were not able to shut Green Bay down with any level of consistency. The Packers took a 17–3 lead into halftime, and ultimately secured the win 27–13 in a game that didn’t feel as close as the score indicated.
But for those looking for something to celebrate out of the Lions win, you have your answer in rookie wide receiver Isaac Teslaa. Teslaa was an absolute stud in the preseason, finishing the Lions’ run of exhibition games with 10 receptions on 13 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
Obviously, in the regular season, Teslaa was going to have to fight for targets because the Lions already have a pretty impressive depth chart at receiver, but the rookie got one target on Sunday in garbage time and made it count.
Behold, your early leader in the race for Catch of the Year.
The refs had to review the play for several minutes before confirming a touchdown was scored. It’s not hard to see why—the play Teslaa makes on the ball feels impossible. And yet, here it is.
The Lions won’t be bringing too many positive memories with them from this trip to Lambeau Field on Sunday, as they’ll look to put the loss behind them and reset before their Week 2 matchup against the Bears next Sunday.
While the Lions are going to want to dump most of their game film in the trash from Sunday, Teslaa at least got a highlight he should hold on to for his entire career.
Pretty good for your first ever NFL catch.