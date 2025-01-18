Fans Speculate LiAngelo Ball May Make Surprise Performance at Lions' Playoff Game
LiAngelo Ball—the middle brother of Lonzo and LaMelo—has earned a meteoric rise to fame thanks to his rap song "Tweaker." The viral tune has been blasted in both NBA and NFL locker rooms over the last month and even earned the 26-year-old a record deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group.
Now? He may be making a surprise performance.
Ahead of the NFL's divisional round contest between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders on Saturday, Washington reporter Nick Jhabvala caught Ball testing out the sound system at Ford Field.
The video caused fans to speculate if Ball could be making a halftime performance:
Ball's song has been played after wins by both the Lions and the Commanders—and his arrival in the Motor City is actually a return of sorts. The former professional basketball player was signed to the Detroit Pistons' training camp roster back in December 2020, but was was waived just 11 days later.
He's now seemingly onto bigger and better.