Fans Thought Cameras Caught Dak Prescott Ripping Cowboys on Sideline
The Dallas Cowboys had a rough Sunday in Atlanta. The Falcons beat Dallas 27-21 while Ezekiel Elliott watched from home. Dak Prescott started the game at quarterback, but was unable to finish as he suffered hamstring and hand injuries that forced him to the bench.
Cooper Rush finished the game at quarterback for the Cowboys, but a comeback never materialized and CeeDee Lamb looked worse for wear after he put his body on the line trying to make a catch late in the fourth quarter.
Prescott watched the end of the game from the sideline and cameras appeared to catch him giving a harsh assessment of the team with just under four minutes remaining.
Lip-reading fans think Prescott was saying, "we f---ing suck," but who really knows? Maybe he was whispering the name of a potential trade target.
Whatever Dak said here, Jerry Jones will probably clarify it on the radio at some point this week.