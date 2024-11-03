SI

Fans Thought Cameras Caught Dak Prescott Ripping Cowboys on Sideline

Stephen Douglas

Dak Prescott talking to a teammate on the sideline during the Cowboys' latest loss. / FOX
Dak Prescott talking to a teammate on the sideline during the Cowboys’ latest loss. / FOX
The Dallas Cowboys had a rough Sunday in Atlanta. The Falcons beat Dallas 27-21 while Ezekiel Elliott watched from home. Dak Prescott started the game at quarterback, but was unable to finish as he suffered hamstring and hand injuries that forced him to the bench.

Cooper Rush finished the game at quarterback for the Cowboys, but a comeback never materialized and CeeDee Lamb looked worse for wear after he put his body on the line trying to make a catch late in the fourth quarter.

Prescott watched the end of the game from the sideline and cameras appeared to catch him giving a harsh assessment of the team with just under four minutes remaining.

Lip-reading fans think Prescott was saying, "we f---ing suck," but who really knows? Maybe he was whispering the name of a potential trade target.

Whatever Dak said here, Jerry Jones will probably clarify it on the radio at some point this week.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

