Jerry Jones, Cowboys Release Statement on Mike McCarthy
Monday morning, it was reported and subsequently confirmed by the Dallas Cowboys that Mike McCarthy's time with the Dallas Cowboys had officially come to an end.
McCarthy's contract ended last week, but the Cowboys retained exclusive negotiation rights with the head coach until Tuesday at midnight. Meantime, they declined at least one request from the Chicago Bears to speak with McCarthy. Now, any team interested in hiring him can approach him for an interview.
Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones released a statement Monday afternoon addressing McCarthy and the decision to part ways, which Jones described as mutual:
"Throughout Mike McCarthy's tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done. That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike's qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.
"Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team. These discussions were thorough and received an appropriate amount of time and depth to cover. Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.
"We will commence a search process immediately to hire the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys."
Jones was one of McCarthy's strongest supporters until the very end. It's been reported that one of the primary factors in the way was the length of the contract.
Now, the Cowboys will look for a new head coach. Plenty of candidates are out there for the taking, even if Dallas is getting into the mix later than it might hope.