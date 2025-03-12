Former Rams WR DeMarcus Robinson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With 49ers
DeMarcus Robinson is on the move.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday night, Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers that is worth $9.5 million, including $6 million in guaranteed money.
Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, and spent time with the Raiders and Ravens before joining the Rams in 2023. Last season, Robinson had 31 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns.
In San Francisco, Robinson will join a receiving corps that is going through a pretty massive upheaval after the departure of Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.
