Frustrated Trey Hendrickson Used One Word to Sum Up Communications With Bengals

Andy Nesbitt

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson hangs his head on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson hangs his head on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals made two big moves last month when they signed wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to big new deals that will keep them with the team for years to come. One other big piece to the franchise, however, remains in a state of limbo—Trey Hendrickson.

The 30-year-old defensive end who has had 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons was given a chance earlier this offseason to explore a trade. Then a few weeks later the team was reportedly interested in keeping him.

Now, however, it seems like communications between the two sides has been anything but ideal. A frustrated Hendrickson shed some light on that during an appearance Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Communication has been poor over the last couple of months," Hendrickson said. "That's something I hold in high regard. They have not communicated with my agent directly. It's been something that's been a little bit frustrating."

On Tuesday, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn addressed the situation with Hendrickson.

“I think he should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at,” Blackburn said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I think some of it is on him, and if he’s not, you know, that’s what holds it up sometimes. So, you know, it takes him to say yes to something, and also, we have all the respect in the world for him. He’s been a great player. We’re happy to have him. And so maybe we’ll find a way to get something to work. We’re just gonna see where it goes.”

It will be interesting to see how this plays out for both sides and where Hendrickson lines up this coming season.

