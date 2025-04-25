'Fuel to the Fire': Shedeur Sanders Using First-Round NFL Draft Snub as Motivation
Just a few months ago, Shedeur Sanders was in discussion to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. The event's first 32 picks have come and gone without the Colorado quarterback finding a home in the pros.
Tomorrow is, of course, a new day, and Sanders enters the second day of the draft as the top quarterback on the board. He certainly didn't expect to be in this situation, as evidenced by the elaborate draft party he hosted in Boulder. The live stream intended to capture the celebration was in and out during the night, though his brother's Well Off Media shared the message he had for the friends and family attending his event after the first round ended.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God anything's possible," Sanders said. "I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
Sanders has to be disappointed given the impressive season he had with Colorado in 2024 and the incredible hype he carried entering the 2025 draft cycle. Realistically, though, it may wind up being a boon to his NFL career.
Whereas the hopes of the Tennessee Titans now rest firmly on the shoulders of No. 1 pick Cam Ward, Sanders may land in a more stable situation in which he can develop and learn how to be a pro.
Time will tell whether Sanders is a successful NFL quarterback, but Thursday night's setback is just the first page of that story.