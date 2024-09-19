George Kittle Is One of Many 49ers-Rams Stars Questionable for Sunday's NFC West Game
The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with another injury—tight end George Kittle is experiencing hamstring tightness, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.
Kittle didn't participate in Thursday's 49ers practice, meaning his availability for Sunday's NFC West showdown vs. the Los Angeles Rams is in question.
If Kittle does miss Sunday's game, he will join star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is currently on the Injured Reserve list with a calf injury and Achilles tendonitis. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also missing time following a calf injury he suffered in Week 2. Quarterback Brock Purdy is running low on targets to throw to.
However, the Rams are also dealing with many stars suffering injuries through two games. Wide receiver Puka Nacua was put on the injured reserve with a knee injury after the season opener. Cooper Kupp wasn't placed on the IR, but he is expected to miss some time with a high ankle sprain he suffered this past weekend.
It's been a rough start to the season for both San Francisco and the Rams thanks to these injuries. The teams' fans won't see the star players people are used to watching Sunday, so it'll be interesting to see who comes out with a victory.