Cooper Kupp Avoids Injured Reserve Ahead of Rams-49ers Clash
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp could return to the field sooner than the team originally expected, as the organization declined to place Kupp on the injured reserve list on Wednesday.
Kupp injured his ankle during the Rams' 41–10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and had to be helped to the locker room. This is the fourth time since the 2022 season that Kupp has dealt with an ankle injury.
Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Kupp would be a candidate to land on injured reserve, but it appears Kupp now could return in less than four weeks given the Rams' decision.
Kupp avoiding injured reserve is big news for the Rams's offense, which is already operating without fellow receiver Puka Nacua, who was placed on IR due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 1.
It's probably unlikely Kupp will be ready to compete in Sunday's NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, but it's possible he will be back before Week 8, when he would've returned if placed on the IR.