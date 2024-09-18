SI

Cooper Kupp Avoids Injured Reserve Ahead of Rams-49ers Clash

The star receiver injured his ankle during Los Angeles's loss to the Cardinals in Week 2.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp warms up for a game.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp warms up for a game. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp could return to the field sooner than the team originally expected, as the organization declined to place Kupp on the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Kupp injured his ankle during the Rams' 41–10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and had to be helped to the locker room. This is the fourth time since the 2022 season that Kupp has dealt with an ankle injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Kupp would be a candidate to land on injured reserve, but it appears Kupp now could return in less than four weeks given the Rams' decision.

Kupp avoiding injured reserve is big news for the Rams's offense, which is already operating without fellow receiver Puka Nacua, who was placed on IR due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 1.

It's probably unlikely Kupp will be ready to compete in Sunday's NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, but it's possible he will be back before Week 8, when he would've returned if placed on the IR.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

