George Kittle Posts Fired-Up Three-Word Message As 49ers Bring Back Kyle Juszczyk
The 49ers are re-signing fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a two-year, $8 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning, and tight end George Kittle is ecstatic about the news.
After word of the re-signing broke, Kittle posted a photo of him, Juszczyk, and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to his Instagram story, captioned with the phrase "Boys are back" and the song "The Boys Are Back In Town" playing in the background.
Both Kittle and McCaffrey had also posted tributes to their teammate when news of his release broke earlier this week.
Take a look at that below:
Juszczyk was briefly a free agent after the Niners opted to release him on Tuesday. But the front office pretty quickly reversed course, seeing as the fullback is now back on his old squad less than a week later. In that time, he visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he left the 412 without a deal.
Even at 33 years old, Juszczyk is still considered one of the league's best fullbacks. He's a nine-time Pro Bowler and 2023 first-team All-Pro selection, with 378 career receptions for 2,664 yards and 24 total touchdowns (18 receiving, six rushing).