SI

George Kittle Posts Fired-Up Three-Word Message As 49ers Bring Back Kyle Juszczyk

The Niners are re-signing Juszczyk less than a week after releasing him.

Brigid Kennedy

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Oct 8, 2023.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Oct 8, 2023. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers are re-signing fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a two-year, $8 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning, and tight end George Kittle is ecstatic about the news.

After word of the re-signing broke, Kittle posted a photo of him, Juszczyk, and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to his Instagram story, captioned with the phrase "Boys are back" and the song "The Boys Are Back In Town" playing in the background.

Both Kittle and McCaffrey had also posted tributes to their teammate when news of his release broke earlier this week.

Take a look at that below:

Juszczyk was briefly a free agent after the Niners opted to release him on Tuesday. But the front office pretty quickly reversed course, seeing as the fullback is now back on his old squad less than a week later. In that time, he visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he left the 412 without a deal.

Even at 33 years old, Juszczyk is still considered one of the league's best fullbacks. He's a nine-time Pro Bowler and 2023 first-team All-Pro selection, with 378 career receptions for 2,664 yards and 24 total touchdowns (18 receiving, six rushing).

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL