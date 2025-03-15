Kyle Juszczyk Re-Signs With 49ers Just Days After Release
Just four days after being released by the team, fullback Kyle Juszczyk has decided to re-sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
It's a two-year, $8 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 49ers informed Juszczyk on Monday that they'd be releasing him before making the transaction official on Tuesday. Looking to continue his playing career, the 12-year veteran visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday before ultimately deciding to return to San Francisco.
Drafted out of Harvard by the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, Juszczyk is one of the most accomplished fullbacks in NFL history. He's made nine straight Pro Bowls, has been named an All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, and has tallied 24 career touchdowns—six rushing and 18 receiving.
He now returns to a San Francisco backfield alongside Christian McCaffrey, who was originally broken up by the news of his release, to try and bring the 49ers back to the Super Bowl for the third time in seven years.