Giants, Brian Daboll Expecting 'Heavy Fine' After Jaxson Dart Medical Tent Fracas

Daboll inserted himself into Dart's concussion evaluation on Thursday night.

Mike Kadlick

Brian Daboll went into the blue medical tent to check on Jaxson Dart on Thursday night.
/ Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Giants were the talk of the NFL in multiple ways on Thursday night.

First and foremost, they got a win over the division-rival Eagles thanks to two of their rookie phenoms in Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo putting on a show. Secondly, however, coach Brian Daboll did something on the sidelines that unfortunately made some waves.

After Dart took a hard hit on a sack in the third quarter and was evaluated for a possible concussion, Daboll followed him into the blue medical tent before angrily speaking to the team's doctor. The coach has since explained what had him frustrated, Giants owner John Mara issued a statement on the matter, and they are now bracing for punishment from the league.

According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, New York is expecting a "hefty fine," but "nothing more severe."

Hopefully a hit to their wallets will help the Giants learn their lesson: concussions should be taken seriously.

Now 2-4, the Giants are on a mini-bye before heading to Denver next Sunday to take on the Broncos.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

