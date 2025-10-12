Giants, Brian Daboll Expecting 'Heavy Fine' After Jaxson Dart Medical Tent Fracas
The Giants were the talk of the NFL in multiple ways on Thursday night.
First and foremost, they got a win over the division-rival Eagles thanks to two of their rookie phenoms in Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo putting on a show. Secondly, however, coach Brian Daboll did something on the sidelines that unfortunately made some waves.
After Dart took a hard hit on a sack in the third quarter and was evaluated for a possible concussion, Daboll followed him into the blue medical tent before angrily speaking to the team's doctor. The coach has since explained what had him frustrated, Giants owner John Mara issued a statement on the matter, and they are now bracing for punishment from the league.
According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, New York is expecting a "hefty fine," but "nothing more severe."
Hopefully a hit to their wallets will help the Giants learn their lesson: concussions should be taken seriously.
Now 2-4, the Giants are on a mini-bye before heading to Denver next Sunday to take on the Broncos.