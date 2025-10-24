Giants Hit With $315,000 in Total Fines for Awkward Handling of Jaxson Dart’s Trip to Medical Tent
Two weeks ago, Giants coach Brian Daboll found himself answering questions after he was seen barging into the team’s blue medical tent while quarterback Jaxson Dart was being evaluated for a concussion during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Obviously, this is a big no-no, and Daboll would quickly admit that he was preparing to receive a heavy fine from the league because of the incident.
On Friday, that fine came through, with the NFL and NFLPA releasing a joint statement on the matter. The statement said a review showed that all steps of the concussion protocol were still properly conducted, but Daboll, and running back Cam Skattebo who also poked his head into the tent, had broken the rules.
“The concussion protocol states that ‘only medical personnel deemed essential to the care of the athlete may be present for the tent and/or locker room evaluation,’” the statement noted.
“While the parties agreed that Coach Daboll’s and Mr. Skattebo’s actions had no actual impact on the exam or the care that Mr. Dart received, their conduct was inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements and therefore constituted a violation.”
In the end, the Giants as a team were fined $200,000, while Daboll and Skattebo were hit with individual fines of $100,000 and $15,000 respectively for conduct detrimental to the league.
Daboll took accountability after the initial incident, explaining his reasoning while acknowledging he had crossed a line. On Friday, the league determined that line was worth $100,000.