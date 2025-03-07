Giants Reporter Explains How Team Views Aaron Rodgers, 'Pat McAfee Show' Appearances
New York Giants quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Don't rule it out, Giants reporter Art Stapleton of The Record (Bergen, N.J.) says.
During an appearance on Rodgers's favorite daytime sports show, The Pat McAfee Show, Stapleton said the "Giants are significantly interested in Aaron Rodgers," and that it wouldn't "be a shock to people" if he made his move to Metlife Stadium's other denizens for the 2025 season.
Stapleton even made nod to the fact that New York is not concerned with Rodgers's weekly McAfee Show appearances during the season.
"My understanding is, yes, they've talked about what it would take to get Aaron here with the Giants, to not leave New Jersey, and my understanding is that at every turn the Giants have yet to be scared off by the idea of Aaron Rodgers coming on some show every Tuesday. It seems like everybody wants that to be a big issue. But I think from a football fit, this is something that they're seriously considering."
Rodgers's weekly McAfee Show appearances have come under the microscope during what has been an eventful five-year stretch for the future Hall of Famer, in which he's gone from a pair of late-career MVP awards with the Green Bay Packers, to a disastrous, injury-plagues two years with the New York Jets to uncertainty about his football future. Each of those offseasons has featured retirement speculation, and Rodgers still has not confirmed whether he'll return to football in 2025.
It won't be with the Jets, who moved on from the veteran in February, seeking to reboot their franchise. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that one of the stipulations that the Jets gave for a potential return was that Rodgers would no longer appear on McAfee every week. The Jets have flatly denied that the team gave Rodgers any ultimatum of the sort.
Now, the Giants could find themselves where the Jets were a few years ago: a roster that has some potential, young weapons like Malik Nabers and a glaring need at quarterback. After the franchise's failure to trade for Matthew Stafford, and as it weighs a potential move to nab a quarterback like Miami's Cam Ward at the top of the NFL draft, apparently Rodgers remains firmly in the mix. And if the Giants go down that road, they aren't concerned with the face of their franchise getting a little conspiratorial on ESPN's airwaves during the season.