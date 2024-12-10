New York Giants Open Week 15 as Massive Home Underdogs vs Baltimore
The New York Giants lost another heartbreaker of a game to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in what was considered their best available chance to secure an elusive win for the final stretch,
Now, they face the daunting task of competing with the visiting Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, arguably their toughest foe of the season. The difference in talent has the oddsmakers bracing for a potential rout by the road team.
According to FanDuel’s opening odds, the Giants are opening the week as a 14.5-point home underdog to the Ravens in East Rutherford. The number marks the heaviest underdog line handed to New York this season and is quite fair, given the team is winless at home and is greeting one of the best overall rosters in the NFL.
Baltimore will roll into MetLife Stadium at an 8-5 record and fresh off their bye, standing as the fifth-best team in the AFC. They’re coming off a tough 24-19 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 and might be looking to right the ship in a perfect get-right game against the lackluster Giants.
The Ravens are loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball, placing them among the league’s top tier in total production. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, they are a team that can pound you in both phases of the offense and rack up a nice outing against a Giants defense struggling to hold together with injuries.
With Jackson’s arm, which has compiled a 67.0% completion percentage for 3,290 yards and 29 touchdowns, which is seventh among quarterbacks, the Ravens are producing top-5 stats in the four major passing metrics, including 253.0 yards per game and a league-best 7.9 per play.
The Ravens' aerial success is largely due to the excellent protection provided by the offensive line, which ranks fifth and third overall in team pass- and run-stop win rate, respectively.
Two of their blockers—tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum—are among the ten best pass protectors in that position group and hold double-team wins rates of 31 percent or better.
Jackson’s offensive front allows him and the Ravens offense the time to convert most of their late down opportunities. They are the third-best team in converting their third down attempts, eighth in fourth down gambles, and top it off with a league-leading 75 percent success rate scoring in the red zone.
Lead running back Derrick Henry has revitalized his career with the Ravens and is putting up record numbers on the ground, including 240 carries for 1,407 yards (5.9 average) and 13 touchdowns.
The Giants are bound to have a rough day if they can’t withstand his heavy usage of power-packed running in the Baltimore system that, paired with Jackson’s legs, is averaging 179.1 yards and 5.7 per attempt.
Where the Giants might be able to gain a leg up on the Ravens is their less-than-average defensive unit that is allowing an average of 24.5 points per game and the 22nd most yards to their opponents.
They will strive to eliminate the run that has boosted New York’s efforts, but they are weaker in pressuring the pass, with an average of 264.9 yards and 23 scores given up.
Baltimore has been a pretty strong team heading on the road this season, scoring at least 24 points and going as high as 41 in five away from Charm City affairs. They’ve only won two of those games by 10+ points, but they were both against more well-rounded franchises than the Giants have displayed in the same span.
The Giants have kept things close in many recent contests, including the 14-11 loss to the Saints this past Sunday. Still, it’ll be hard to imagine the same result, barring a miracle against a healthier and much more talented Ravens squad in contention for a Super Bowl this year.
The over/under points total for the matchup is 43.5 points, with the market favoring the over, given the Ravens’ high offensive capabilities. That number has been covered in 11 of their 13 games while hitting in just four of the Giants games and two of their last five contests.
