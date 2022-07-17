New York Giants Training Camp Preview: DL Leonard Williams

When people look at New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams' numbers, they're likely to get confused.

A year after posting a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2020, Williams mustered only 6.5, which was second to team leader Azeez Ojulari's 8.0. And while he posted a career-high 81 tackles, he saw his tackles for a loss dip from 14 to five, and his quarterback hits drop from 30 to 14, all the while his salary cap figure jumped up from $9.4 million in 2020 to $27.3 million last year.

The confusion regarding Williams centers around whether he peaked after receiving his big payday. And the answer is no, not just yet.

Williams' main numbers might have dropped, but it's fair to wonder how much of that resulted from the losses of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and linebacker Blake Martinez due to an ACL injury suffered early last season.

He went eight straight games without a sack until the final week when he wrapped up the quarterback off an inside rush. His run defense suffered, again likely due in part to missing Tomlinson and Martinez.

The other thing that needs to be mentioned is Williams' leadership. While not a team captain, he scored major kudos last year when he played through a painful triceps injury in Week 14 that was initially feared to be season-ending even though the Giants season was lost.

What did Williams do? He logged an eye-popping amount of defensive snaps in his final two games, 92 percent, and 90 percent, respectively.

That speaks to the kind of character Leonard Wiliams offers and why he'll continue to be a big part of this team, not just this year but probably beyond.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports What He Brings Williams owns an effective hand punch and arm extension that he regularly deploys to keep blockers from getting into his body. If his technique isn't enough to be excited about, his unique blend of size and athleticism allows him to line up anywhere along the defensive line and be effective. Williams might not have had the gaudy numbers to show for it. Still, he is often one of the few defensive linemen capable of getting pressure on the quarterback while maintaining discipline against the run. Simply put, two-way players like him don't come along very often, and when they do, teams need to find a way to hold on to them. His Contract Williams is due to count for $27.3 million against the cap this year. His full base salary ($19 million) is guaranteed. That is why it's unlikely the Giants might approach Williams for restructuring this year--they'd need to ensure that Williams gets the equivalent of his guaranteed money on any new version of his deal. In 2023, Williams' cap number drops to $26.3 million, and he has no guaranteed money due. If he continues to play at the level he's been playing at, a short extension probably wouldn't be out of the question, as that would help lower his $18 million base salary due in 2023. But if the Giants wanted to move on from him after this season, they would save $18 million while taking an $8.3 million dead money hit. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Roster Projection Unless the injury bug strikes, Williams will be a key part of this defense this year, where he's likely to continue lining up all over the formation to give defensive coordinator Wink Martindale options.

