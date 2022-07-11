New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: QB Tyrod Taylor

What He Brings

The first thing about Taylor is that he has embraced his role as a backup. Whereas most quarterbacks would at least want an opportunity to compete for a starting job, especially on a team where the quarterback situation is murky, Taylor begins his Giants career with an understanding--and more importantly, an acceptance--of where he sits in the pecking order.

But if his number should be called, Taylor's presence shouldn't bring about the drop-off in production we saw last year when Jones went down with a neck injury. Taylor can do many of the same things Jones can do, some even better.

One of Taylor's most underrated attributes is his deep passing. He throws a beautiful and, more importantly, accurate deep ball that's not only catchable but one his receivers don't usually have to work hard to come up with.

Taylor is also elusive in the pocket; watch how he uses his legs to get himself out of trouble when things break down around him. Whether it's rolling around in the pocket or taking off downfield to pick up yardage, Taylor has the mobility teams desire in their quarterbacks today.

Conversely, Taylor can sometimes be too cautious with the ball. There are often throws to be made that he's declined to make because he doesn't trust what he sees. This results in him holding onto the ball longer than he should (hence absorbing pressures) and in low-scoring games.

In eating the ball, Taylor also has opened himself up to a greater injury risk, which has been an issue for him for the last two years. Last season he missed six games with a hamstring strain. He also suffered a wrist injury later in the season. The year before, Taylor dealt with a punctured lung and a rib injury. So durability is a bit of a concern when it comes to Taylor.