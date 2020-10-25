After Trading Markus Golden, Who Could Be Next to Go for the Giants?

With the Giants now 1-6 and any hopes of winning a weak NFC East fading fast, the front office has no doubt shifted more of a focus toward continuing its never-ending roster rebuild to ensure head coach Joe Judge and his staff have everything they need to be competitive.

But the Giants, at least right now, are limited on resources to do that. While they did acquire a sixth-round pick for Golden, that gives them just six draft picks for next year--they are going to be without their original fifth-round pick (owed to the Jets for defensive lineman Leonard Williams) and a seventh-round pick (owed to the Broncos for cornerback Isaac Yiadom).